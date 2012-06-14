Narciso Rodriguez & Kohl’s Partner For A Fall Capsule Collection

Come this fall, Kohl’s may be seeing a whole new flock of shoppers. According to a recent WWD article, Narciso Rodriguez will be bringing his luxury line to the masses by creating a capsule collection for the major retailer. With his craftily cut dresses and insane fit, we can only imagine his capsule collection will be basically ripped off the shelf by hungry fashion folk and fascinated shoppers alike.

We’ll be interested to see how his high-end fabrics will be transitioned to a lower price point and curious to see if his line will be dominated by dresses or accessible separates as well. The waiting is killing us! In continuation of their designer labels collaborations, Kohl’s has snagged some pretty impressive names from Vera Wang to more celebrity curated lines with the likes of Lauren Conrad. Needless to say, it’s a pretty impressive step for the retailer and apparently the first of many they’ll be rolling out.

We’re sure we’ll be calling our mothers with specific requests to snatch up at their stores come this fall for sure.