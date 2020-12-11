Yes, You Really Do Need a Nap Dress — Here Are the Best Ones to Wear on Repeat

Scroll To See More Images

Move over sweatpants — there’s a new comfy, WFH-approved trend in town —and it’s actually chic. Nap dresses are officially the dress of 2020, and fortunately, it’s looking like it’s going to follow us into 2021 too. The nightgown-inspired look certainly pays homage to this year’s viral cottage-core trend but gives you an excuse to wear your PJs while still looking put-together and on-trend. And, since most of us have been sleeping a bit more this year (or, is that just me?), this Instagram-approved sartorial movement feels all the more appropriate.

At its core, this ethereal dress trend is about breezy (and slightly oversized) silhouettes, ruffled accents, and smocking —nostalgic details that feel both sentimental and current. When styled properly, the modern-day nap dress exudes equal parts Victorian romance and ’70s bohemia—an alluring juxtaposition that makes for seriously statement-making style without compromising coziness. So where exactly did this dreamy trend come from?

Well, the term “nap dress” is trademarked by Nell Diamond, founder of Hillhouse Home—undoubtedly the label that put the trend on the map earlier this year (though it’s worth noting Hillhouse has actually been making nap dresses since 2018). However, after the brand’s dainty designs skyrocketed in popularity this year, other labels have since followed suit, offering a range of nuanced iterations of the original Hillhouse dress at a variety of price points. Scroll through below to shop some of our nap dress styles below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

R.Vivimos Floral Print Vintage Dress

The perfect not-too-nightgown-y silhouette.

Sleeper Atlanta Linen Dress

The puffed sleeve and smocked bodice make this breezy dress ridiculously figure-flattering.

SHEIN Lace Trim Nightgown Dress

This ankle-length frock is perfect for work-from-home power naps ~and~ Zoom calls.

Christy Dawn Conley Dress

This dress is downright dreamy. Pun intended.

Faithfull The Brand Nora Midi Dress

This poetic sleeve has me swooning.

Never Fully Dressed Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Nap dresses don’t have to be neutral-hued.

Miessial Striped Linen Dress

It even has pockets!

Faithful The Brand Seine Crepe Night Dress

For those who prefer a mini version.

Hillhouse Home Ellie Nap Dress

The original nap dress in a fall and winter-friendly plaid print.