Red Carpet Newbie Worth Watching: 10 Reasons Why Naomie Harris Is Killing It

Naomie Harris first made her entrance into the glamorous world of red carpet fashion in 2012, when she was promoting her film “Skyfall,” the most recent in the James Bond series. But it wasn’t until this year, when she hit the red carpet circuit again for Oscar-buzzed film “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” that we took serious style note of the star.

Harris kills it every time she steps onto the carpet, rocking designs by everyone from (most recently, at this weekend’s Governor Awards in Hollywood) Burbery Prorsum to Roberto Cavalli to Gucci.

Not only are the biggest designers seemingly clamoring to dress this tall, gamine beauty, but everything she wears, she wears very well. And she takes risks: whether she’s baring skin in a backless column or mixing prints in Peter Pilotto, it’s all working.

