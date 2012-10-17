Naomi Watts Thinks Target Should Collaborate With Stella McCartney, Helmut Lang, And Isabel Marant

Last night Target rang in its 50th birthday with a blowout bash — and an impressive guest list. Actress Naomi Watts was in the house and dished to Lucky about her upcoming film “Diana,” Tupperware, and interestingly, who she’d like to see tapped for the next big Target collaboration.

“Has Stella McCartney done it yet?” the actress asked, “Definitely her…and Helmut Lang. Oh, and Isabel Marant!” Considering all the attention Target and Neiman Marcus’ partnership is drawing, and their past collabs with major labels such as Proenza Schouler, Jason Wu, Rodarte and Missoni, we think Naomi might be on to something.