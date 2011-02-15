Naomi Still Half-Naked, This Time For Dolce & Gabbana

Naomi Campbell, most recently in the news for baring it all for GQ, has her fierce flag flying high yet again as the newest face of Dolce & Gabbana’s spring Animalier eyewear campaign.

Even though she’s decked out in the brand’s signature animal print, the supermodel looks tamer than usual during the Mediterranean photoshoot, lensed by famed duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Naomi sports a just leopard bathing suit and matching specs, looking all 60s-aviator chic. Click through for a few behind the scenes snaps.

Photos via FashionGoneRogue