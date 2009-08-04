Naomi Sims Dies at 61

Iconic supermodel Naomi Sims died of cancer Saturday at 61. Sims was known for breaking racial boundaries by appearing as the first black woman on the cover of Ladies’ Home Journal as well as being one of the first models to be represented by Wilhelmina and modeling for Halston.

An image of her shot by Gosta Peterson for the 1967 cover of The New York Times Magazine‘s Fashions of the Times is now on display in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Model as Muse” exhibit.

Remembering the first generation of supermodels and their amazing legacy makes it apparent that this generation’s cell phone-throwing, handbag-attacking antics are getting old.

