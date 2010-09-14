Naomi Preizler: Hot Model On The Rise

What is it about Naomi Preizler that we can’t get enough of? Those natural eyebrows, that green-eyed stare? It’s easy to get pulled in by this Buenos Aires-born model’s tough, otherworldly beauty. After landing resort lookbooks for Alexander Wang and Richard Chai, we knew the 19-year-old Next model would be bringing her bad-ass style to her first New York Fashion Week. And so far? We’re obsessed. Be it catching the attention of our editors backstage to owning it on the runway, we’ve seen her bring looks to life at Rag & Bone, Cushnie et Ochs, VPL and more. While plenty of models make must-watch lists, this is one who is hitting it through the ballpark. Take a scroll through and see some of her best looks so far this season are you as addicted to this newbie as much as us?

