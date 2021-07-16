Naomi Osaka Is Officially the Highest-Paid Female Athlete in History—Here’s Her Net Worth

This tennis champ isn’t just breaking records on the court—in fact, Naomi Osaka‘s net worth proves that she’s the top-earning female athlete in a single year, ever. But how did she get to earn that much money?

Well, let’s just say that when you’re already a four-time Grand Slam singles champ at the age of 23, there are going to be lots of deals coming your way. Not to mention, as of 2021, Osaka remains the reigning champion of the Australian Open and the US Open, and is ranked No. 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association. When it comes to her finances, Osaka is also topping some notable lists, including Forbes‘ highest-paid female athletes ranking.

You may be surprised to hear, however, that most of Osaka’s money doesn’t come from her time on the court. If you’re more curious now to know where Naomi Osaka’s net worth really comes from, we’re getting into everything there is to know about her salary and endorsement details below, so just keep on reading.

How much does Naomi Osaka make per year?

Naomi Osaka’s yearly salary is impressive—so impressive, actually, that it’s cemented her place as the highest-paid female athlete in the world for two years in a row. In May 2020, Forbes revealed that Osaka earned a whopping $37.4 million in a year from prize money and endorsements. By 2021, Osaka topped her own all-time earnings record for a female athlete in a single year when she racked up a whopping $55.2 million, as per Sportico.

In contrast, her fellow champ Serena Williams made somewhere around $36 million between 2019 and 2020, whereas former tennis player Maria Sharapova previously held the record of the world’s highest-earning woman in sports in a single year with a salary of $29.7 million in 2015.

How much does Naomi Osaka make in endorsements?

Osaka’s staggering yearly salary isn’t all thanks to prize money won on the court. In fact, most of it comes from her endorsement deals. According to Sportico, only $5.2 million of her 2020 yearly paycheck came from her games. The rest of Osaka’s money comes from lucrative sponsorships and deals, including a $10 million per year partnership with Nike, a contract with Beats, and her global ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton. The young tennis star also works from the to time with fashion and food brands like Levi’s, Sweetgreen and Frankie’s Bikinis.

In July 2021, just ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Osaka even made her foray into toys. The tennis player got her very own Barbie designed after her. The doll, which retails for $29.99, sold out almost immediately after it went on sale—and this certainly speaks to just how beloved Osaka is today. (You can still keep an eye on when those Naomi Osaka Barbie Role Model dolls are back in stock to order!)

What is Naomi Osaka’s net worth in 2021?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Naomi Osaka’s net worth at $25 million, but this amount hasn’t yet been updated to reflect her $55.2 million earnings from 2020. So, Naomi Osaka’s net worth in 2021 is likely much higher—and it’s only bound to increase even more in the years ahead.

