Model Betrayal! Naomi Campbell’s Ex-Boyfriend Now Dating “The Face” Contestant

If we were Luo Zilin, we would be running for our lives right about now and steering clear of any visible cell phones, because she may have just triggered Naomi Campbell‘s legendary temper.

The reason? The former Miss Universe China and contestant on reality show “The Face” is reportedly dating Vladimir Doronin, the married Russian billionaire who just split with Campbell last month.

Here’s the kicker: The 25-year-old model was closely mentored by Campbell, 42, on “The Face.” Ouch!

According to The Daily Mail (who published a racy series of photos of Zilin and Doronin kissing and cuddling), this new relationship heated up over weekend in Ibiza. “It’s fair to say that Luo and Vlad met through Naomi, it’s really unprofessional of Luo and it’s not great behavior on Vlad’s behalf,” a source claimed.

As of two weeks ago, Zilin seems to still be a huge fan of her former mentor, tweeting: “@NaomiCampbell wish you have a great birthday! Xoxo.”

It’s not known if this grammatically incorrect tweet was sent prior to the model’s new romance, but either way, we wouldn’t be surprised if some serious supermodel drama is about to go down. While we obviously don’t know the ins and outs of the story, this does seem like a pretty big slap in the face. You never disrespect your mentor, and more importantly, you never disrespect Naomi Campbell.

What do you think—is Luo Zilin out of line? Let us know below!

