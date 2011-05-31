Naomi Campbell Suing Cadbury Over “Chocolate” Comparison

In today’s silly celebrity lawsuit news, supermodel Naomi Campbell is considering taking legal action against Cadbury, claiming that its new advertisement is “racist,” being that it compares her to chocolate. The tongue-in-cheek slogan in the ad states, “Move over Naomi, there’s a new diva in town,” and depicts the “world’s most pampered bar” laying in a bed of diamonds.

Campbell told The Daily Mail, “I am shocked. Its upsetting to be described as chocolate, not just for me but for all black women and black people.I do not find any humour in this. It is insulting and hurtful.” The UK-based rights group Operation Black Vote has gotten involved by urging Cadbury to apologize, and Kraft Foods, Cadbury’s parent company, has removed the ads and has no plans to repeat them.

Personally, I thought that the ad was more of a jab at Campbell’s notorious reputation as a diva rather than a reference to race, but the model found those comments much less harmful than the prejudicial undertones.

Do you think this ad is overtly racist or is Naomi Campbell just overreacting?