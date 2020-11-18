Naomi Campbell Just Shaded Tyra Banks & Suggested She’s a ‘Mean Girl’

More than meets the smize. Naomi Campbell shaded Tyra Banks and suggested she’s a “mean girl.” In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 17, Naomi an article with her 9.8 million Instagram followers that hinted that she was wrongly labeled as a “mean girl” while she and Tyra were rival supermodels in the 1990s.

“Here’s Why Fans Are Starting To Think Tyra Banks Is The Real Mean Girl, Not Naomi Campbell” the headline of the article from TheThings.com read. Though Naomi’s Instagram Story has since been deleted, fans were fast to screenshot the post and react to Naomi’s shade. “LMAO Naomi really posted this. I am gagging,” wrote Twitter user @sirrkhalil. “I will always have an appreciation for Tyra but I was always always team Naomi,” wrote Twitter user @fritzvoneric. Twitter user @ChiChiogo added, “They both mean so who cares lol. I’ll give Naomi credit bc she’s mean with her full chest while Tyra throws rocks and hides her hands.”

The article Naomi shared criticized Tyra for several problematic moments from America’s Next Top Model, such as asking contestants to change their natural hair or darken their skin. In a tweet in May, when Tyra’s controversial ANTM moments also went viral, the model apologized for her mistakes while host of the reality TV competition from 2003 to 2018. “Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs,” Tyra wrote at the time.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal in 2019, Tyra discussed her relationship with Naomi. “I’m very sensitive to that word because a rivalry is with two equals to me, whereas one was very dominant,” she said at the time. “She was a supermodel and I was just some new girl that got on a plane from Paris and was studying fashion in magazines at a fashion library.”

She continued, “I had very painful early days in Paris. As much as I was booking every single fashion show, people didn’t know I was going home at night crying my eyes out because a woman that I was looking up to seemed like she just didn’t want me to be there, and was doing everything in her power to make me go away.”

In an episode of her talk show, The Tyra Banks Show, in 2005, Tyra also had a conversation with Naomi about how she allegedly treated her when she started as a model. “One of the biggest wishes that I’ve ever had has come true. I had a conversation with Naomi Campbell,” Tyra said at the time. “I got a lot of answers and it has started my healing from all of the devastating rumors and gossip and rivalry and pain that I’ve experienced. I’ve started to heal and I think Naomi has, too.”