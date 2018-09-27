Naomi Campbell Threw Major Shade at Kendall Jenner for Those Modeling Comments

Naomi Campbell is one of the most successful models in history, but even she doesn’t approve of Kendall Jenner looking down on models who work “30 shows a season” to make ends meet.

The 48-year-old model shaded the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live when she was asked about Jenner being 2017’s highest-paid model, despite her comments about being “super-selective” about her work and looking down on models who can’t do the same.

“Peter the Meteor wants to know your views on Kendall Jenner being the highest-paid model, while saying she cherry-picks her jobs and could never do 30 shows in a season,” asked WWHL host Andy Cohen.

Her answer? “Next question.”

Campbell’s answer, which happened before Cohen even finished his question, sent the crowd into a roar, with Campbell giving the camera a death stare and a small smirk. Watch the incredible (and shady) moment below.

Jenner’s controversial comments came from a Love magazine interview where Jenner talked about her anxiety and why she has had to cut back on the number of fashion shows she’s able to do. “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do,” Jenner said.

After facing backlash from models who called the E! personality out for her privilege and wealthy background, Jenner back-tracked on her comments on Twitter, claiming that her words were “taken out of context.”

It’s unclear if the modeling industry accepted Jenner’s apology, but we know for one that Campbell certainly did not.