By the Numbers: Naomi Campbell’s Lavish Birthday Party For Boyfriend Vladislav Doronin

What do you do when your billionaire real estate mogul boyfriend turns 50? Well, if you’re Naomi Campbell, you throw a two-day extravaganza in India! Campbell treated her beau Vladislav Doronin (who is also often billed as Vladimir) to one of the most lavish parties we’ve ever seen — and we’ve got all the details down to the A-list guests and incredible performances. Read on for everything you need to know.

The Location: The party took place in a 15th century Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, India. There are seven gates to the exclusive location, which you may recognize from a slew of Hollywood films including “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The Hotel: Guests stayed at the Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel, originally built for the grandfather of India’s current Maharaja, where a two night stay is upwards of $1,700. Campbell booked all of hotel’s 347 rooms for her guests. One room even features an indoor swimming pool.

The Theme: Seeing as Campbell has become ubiquitous on the Moscow social scene, we were aware that she could party — but had no idea she’d be capable of throwing something so fabulous. For the first night, guests had to wear full Indian dress. On the second night, everyone wore black tie and the venue was set up to resemble an Art Deco nightclub. That’s right, Campbell threw two over the top parties back to back.

The Guest List: Kate Moss, Eva Herzigova, Karolina Kurkova, Bob Geldof, Zac Posen, Stefano Pilati and Mert and Marcus were just some of the elite fashion folk who gathered to celebrate. There is even a rumor going around that John Galliano was in attendance. The total guest list was around 200.

The Transportation: When you’re hosting a party in such an exotic locale, you don’t dare make your guests get there on their own. Campbell reportedly chartered a whopping 13 private jets to minimize any inconvenience. People were shuttled in from Moscow, London, New York, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, Mumbai and Delhi for the celebration.

The Performance: Campbell shelled out a cool $800,000 for legendary Motown singer Diana Ross to perform at the event. Fireworks went off in the background after the performance. Los Angeles based DJ Ruckus tore it up on the turntables.

