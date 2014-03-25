Watch Naomi Campbell’s Reaction to KimYe’s ‘Vogue’ Cover

Since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s April 2014 Vogue cover was revealed, it seems like everyone has been voicing their opinions over whether or not the reality star and her rapper fiancé deserved the major placement. From hilarious reactions online to certain celebrities threatening to cancel their subscription, it’s been a veritable Internet circus.

But iconic supermodel/legend Naomi Campbell probably has the best reaction of all. The five-time U.S. Vogue cover girl appeared on Australia’s “The Morning Show” today, and her response to the already-infamous cover was beyond words.

One of the hosts asked Campbell what she thought of the cover, she simply smirked, and with her wicked sense of humor stated, “I do not want to comment.” Then she laughed hysterically in a style we can only compare to Ursula in “The Little Mermaid.”

When pressed as to why she didn’t want to discuss the cover, the 43-year-old supermodel burst into laughter and explained, “I’m a fashion model and I’ve been working for 28 years. And when you get a Vogue cover, it’s a build in your career, it’s a stepping stone to achieve that.”

The hosts, obviously dissatisfied with Campbell’s response, pressed for more information. “Kim and Kanye haven’t earned the right to be on the cover of Vogue?” one host asked Campbell. She blatantly replied, “Those are your words, not mine. I’m being politically correct.” Ouch.

Watch Campbell’s amazing reaction for yourself below!