Naomi Campbell, Karolina Kurkova & Coco Rocha Take on Reality TV

A few months ago, it was announced that Oxygen was developing a new modeling competition called The Face. Since the majority of America is over America’s Next Top Model, we were all ready to embrace a new modeling competition — especially when it was confirmed that Naomi Campbell would be judging. But now that the names of the other two judges (and the English/Sri Lankan dreamboat host) have been released, we’re completely sold.

Supermodels Coco Rocha and Karolina Kurkova will be joining Campbell at the judges table, while ANTM castoff Nigel Barker will helm the hosting duties. While we certainly loved Tyra Banks and her motley crew, when it comes to the fashion industry, this is about as A-list as you can get. Rocha took to her blog to explain a little more about the show, stating, “We, as coaches, will scout and choose our teams from aspiring young models nationwide before guiding them through assignments, which include photo shoots, runway shows and commercials for some of America’s best known brands.”

We’re still a tad unclear on how it all will work, but from what it sounds like, they will be competing against one another to produce the best team of models. Our guess is Naomi Campbell isn’t going to go down without a fight.