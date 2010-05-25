Naomi Campbell Jealous Of Younger Look-Alike? Lady Gaga Gets Tested For Lupus

L to R: Naomi Campbell in Cannes; Jessica White editorial image. Photos: INFevents.com | Jessicawhite.com

Rumor has it Naomi Campbell banned SI swimsuit model Jessica White from her 40th bday bash in Cannes because the beauty resembles her, except, ahem, younger. Green doesn’t look good on you Naomi. (Page Six)

Lady Gaga revealed to the London Times that she was tested for lupus, but she’s staying mum on the results. (Times of London via Popeater)

Elle.com claims that as far as summer beach reads go, romance chick lit is out and depressing divorce books are in. Talk about Debbie Downer.

Caroline Trentini calls herself a Charlotte, while Sessilee Lopez claims to be such a Samantha. We don’t know about you but we’d rather be a leggy model than an SATC chick any day. (Modelinia)

Hollywood Life is taking bets on which beauty will take over for Megan Fox since she was dropped from the upcoming Transformers flick (as if there needed to be another one). Our vote goes to rumored shoo-in Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

