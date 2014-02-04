Links to Click: Naomi Campbell Denies Being A Bully, Kate Middleton’s Royal Makeover, More

The Web today revealed to us all sorts of hilarious and entertaining stories. Read on.

1. Naomi Campbell denies bullying a contestant on “The Face” to the point of psychological damage, but we haven’t forgotten about the phone incident! [Vogue UK]

2. By order of the Queen! Kate Middleton will be receiving a royal makeover from Queen Elizabeth II. Her new look will feature longer skirts, and more tiaras. [Daily Mail]

3. The big apple is back on top! New York City has reclaimed the title of reigning fashion capital of the world. See what other stylish cities made the list. [The Cut]

4. Get an exclusive first look at Zac Posen’s seriously affordable collection of wedding gowns and special occasion dresses for David’s Bridal. [Pret-A-Reporter]

5. Manhattan boutique, Kirna Zabête has knocked down designer labels Thakoon, Lanvin, and Prabal Gurung an extra 20%. Hurry, because the super sale ends tonight! [Racked]

6. Obsessing over the Olympics and all things gold, silver, and bronze? Get inspired by these metallic beauty looks and learn how to make the trend work for you! [Beauty High]

7. Watch the first look at “The Face of an Angel”, the Amanda Knox-inspired film staring Cara Delevingne and Kate Beckinsale. [YouTube]

8. Drybar founder, Alli Webb, knows a thing or two about a good blowout and according to her the secret to keeping your blowout looking fresh overnight starts before your head hits the pillow. [Daily Makeover]

9. One of the biggest trends in home décor is wallpaper and we have 25 creative ways to make the look work for you. [The Vivant]