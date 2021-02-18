Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Says Tucker Carlson Needs a ‘Hug’ After He Mocked His Marriage to Jill

When a Fox News host took aim at her grandfather’s marriage, Naomi Biden responded to Joe and Jill being mocked by Tucker Carlson with six simple, generous words: “Someone give this man a hug.”

Naomi, 27, is President Joe Biden’s eldest granddaughter and daughter to his son, Hunter Biden. The recent Columbia Law School grad’s comments came after Tucker Carlson, 51, made fun of the 46th President of the Untied States and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, during a recent Fox News segment where he called their marriage some kind of “slick PR campaign.” Showing photos of Joe and Jill’s PDA following their move to the White House, Carlson sarcastically noted, “So it’s official: The Bidens’ affection is totally real. It’s in no way part of a slick PR campaign devised by cynical consultants.”

Carlson, whose remarks came in response to a recent Politico article about the POTUS and FLOTUS, laughed at his own comment. “No, not at all,” he added. “Their love is as real as climate change.”

Meanwhile, historians and relationship experts noted in the Politico article that Joe and Jill’s relationship is “healing” as they take the reigns in Washington, D.C. “I think that the Bidens know that the affection they show for each other is serving as a healing agent,” said Rice University professor and presidential historian Douglas Brinkley. “New presidents and first ladies have to be empathetic.”

He added, “When we watch [first couples] together, we don’t want to feel a tension in their marriage. We don’t want to feel that they enjoy being separated from each other. One wants to believe that there’s some harmony and deep respect there.”

Unless you’re Tucker Carlson, it seems. Picking up on his mean comments, Joe Biden’s granddaughter decided to lead with love in her response to the television host. “Someone give this man a hug,” she wrote, retweeting Carlson’s clip. As one Twitter user noted: “Naomi Biden said in response to Tucker Carlson’s mocking of Joe and Jill Biden’s relationship that he ‘needs a hug.’ In case you needed a lesson in having class.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.