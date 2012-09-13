The Best Looks: Nanette Lepore Spring 2013

Nanette Lepore was about as playful and fun as Spring could get, with the designer’s signature bold colors and flowy fabrics dancing down the runway to the live sounds of Brazilian Girls.

Mixed prints were out in full force, with black-and-white gingham and victorian-inspired florals as the top contenders. Baby blue and yellow, corally pink, and green created a sunny color mix alongside Spring-favored neons.

A perfect mix of sporty and feminine silhouettes, the collection was refreshingly wearable. Casual separates like blazers and loose-fit pants and tops contributed to the relaxed feel overall, while more structured frocks kept it polished. Jumpsuits and loose-knit maxi dresses also made an appearance and upped the comfort factor even more.

Bright swimsuits and accessories popped up on the runway as well, leaving us dreaming of summer getaways, even as the temperatures are slowly starting to drop. Take a look at some of the best looks from the collection in our slideshow above.

