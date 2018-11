Name: Nana Keita

Agency: Muse Models

Hometown: Bamako, Mali

New York City Neighborhood: SoHo

Most Incredible Model Moment: Doing the same show as Grace Jones, Liya, Alek, Tyson Beckford and other great models during the Africa Arise Show for Fashion Week Fall 2010 at Bryant Park.

Favorite Stores: LF and Urban Outfitters

Favorite Designers: Tracy Reese and Isaac Mizrahi

What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season? Lanvin flats