Nan Goldin Shoots First Campaign for Bottega Veneta, Plus Her Most Iconic Images

An unlikely collaboration was made when Tomas Maier asked documentary photographer, Nan Goldin, to shoot Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2010 ad campaign. Making this a first for the talented photographer, we were excited to view her take on Maier’s designs. The genius behind both Maier and Goldin’s work made for a spectacular partnership portraying “a sincere focus on the individual” and a fresh new look for the brand. You’ll be able to view more of the ad campaign in February magazines.

Goldin is noted for her contemporary photography showcasing gender politics, along with intimate and autobiographical images that often combine love, friendship, and sexuality. Check out our list of her favorite iconic photographs:

Capturing Couture: Nan Goldin for The New York Times



This spread for the New York Times was incredible to watch unfold while flipping through the pages. See more imageshere.

Variety.



A book of photographs by Nan Goldin compiles the stills she created for director Bette Gordon’s 1983 independent film.

Joey at the love ball, NYC 1992



Part of Goldin’s genius lies in how she captures glimpses of people’s unique personalities. Thought of as controversial, we find them to be a refreshing sense of reality; the picture above is a perfect example of this.

James King backstage at the Karl Lagerfeld show, Paris 1995



An iconic image captured backstage at an iconic show in Paris… need we say more?



Nan Goldin 1984



A battered picture of the artist goes down in history documenting that violence against women is real.

Nan and Brian in bed, NYC 1983



A friend or a lover? Goldin pops up in several of her images throughout the decades and we love this touch!

The Hug, NY 1980



An amorous hug never fails to disappoint, which is one reason we love this photograph — especially the blue bows on the back of the girls frock.

Marlene, Colette, & Naomi 1973



Black and white images always have a more refined look and when you add Goldin’s aesthetic, it turns into an unforgettable photo no matter who the subjects are.