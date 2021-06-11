10 Name Necklaces To Help You Channel Your Inner Carrie Bradshaw

Scroll To See More Images

After a difficult year inside, we’re all definitely a little weirder, yet also more sure of who we are and what we want. What better way to say “Hey, this is me—take it or leave it!” than with a bold name necklaces? Lots of people are coming out of quarantine ready to show the world who they really are, and your name is a major part of your identity. So, why not work it into your outfit as an accessory! There are tons of personalized options on this list to choose from, whether you’re leaning into the glam Y2K aesthetic or just want something simple and dainty.

The type of name necklace you see everywhere today originated out of the ’90s hip-hop culture, according to Vice. It was co-opted by popular culture after Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, made it her signature piece of jewelry. The name necklace went dormant for a little while, but now it’s back with a vengeance—probably because it’s much each to order a custom piece of jewelry on the Internet now than it was to visit a jeweler way back when. It’s also definitely in part due to the upcoming Sex and the City reboot.

Now, there isn’t just one single style of name necklace going around. Much like the rest of fashion right now, you can choose your adventure or aesthetic and make it totally you! Below, I found 10 different styles of name necklaces, so you can rock the one that meshes with your name, personality and overall summer vibe. Some are so budget-friendly, they’re less than dinner out with your friends, while others are investment pieces if you want to be like Carrie and wear yours forever.

Read on to find your fave—and if you like it, put your name on it!

Something Classic

If Carrie herself were to pick a necklace from this list, it would be this one. The actual Carrie necklace features a thicker cursive font, so the style of this personalized necklace fits the bill.

Something Subtle

If you don’t want everyone to be able to see the name on your necklace from 6 feet away, this engraved bar is the one for you! This understated Mejuri necklace is jewelry worth investing in (but the brand also has larger first initial necklaces, if that’s more your jam).

Something Delicate

Bold type isn’t for everyone, which is why this thin, flourished fonts are so fun. You get those dainty necklace vibes while still getting to participate in the name necklace trend! You can customize the length and the finish of this piece from Etsy.

Something Trendy

Stand out from the Carrie crowd and opt for this new take on the name necklace. The individual block letters are anchored into the necklace chain, so you won’t have to worry about them twisting or sliding around while you go about your day.

Something Gothic

Are you loving the re-emerging of the punk and goth style? This is the name necklace for you. The thick gold choker chain combined with the gothic letters is the perfect accessory to match your leather jacket and Dr. Martens.

Something Layered

This necklace is very Y2K. I wouldn’t be surprised if Lizzie McGuire had one! The double-layered necklace would pair perfectly with all the latest trends blowing up on TikTok.

Something Colorful

Traditions are meant to be broken, right? This acrylic name necklace adds some fun back into this trend. You can pick from more than 10 acrylic colors, including hot pink or more subtle takes like blonde marble and tortoise shell.

Something Bold

If you’re indecisive and can’t decide between an initial necklace or a name necklace, you don’t have to choose. This cute combo has your name etched onto the initial. This one isn’t totally personalized, though—you have to choose from a drop-down list of names.

Something Maximalist

This necklace is the definition of flashy and I mean that in the best way possible. It’s double-plated and features both silver and gold. No one will ever call you by the wrong name again after seeing this necklace!

Something Customizable

This BaubleBar nameplate necklace allows you to choose from three different fonts—script, block and gothic—and four different chain types, so you can get a name necklace to truly match your style.