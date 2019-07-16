StyleCaster
Word and Name Jewelry Is Having a Moment, Because Carrie Bradshaw Is a Forever Fashion Icon

2019-07-16
by Lindsey Lanquist

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Word and Name Jewelry Is Having a Moment, Because Carrie Bradshaw Is a Forever Fashion Icon
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Surely it would surprise no one to hear me call name tags a necessary evil. No one wants to adorn themselves with a glorified human label—an adhesive one that ruins their outfit, no less. But. One of 2019’s most visible sartorial movements—the name jewelry trend—has called this logic into question. Maybe we don’t mind wearing glorified human labels. Maybe we enjoy adorning ourselves with our names. Maybe we like accessories that do the talking—or at least, the introducing—for us.

In its first iteration, the name jewelry trend was perhaps most iconically sported by two abject style goddesses: Carrie Bradshaw (of fictional Sex and the City fame) and Princess Diana. Diana was spotted, on many occasions, sporting a short necklace emblazoned with the letter D. And as SATC fans know well, Carrie wore a “Carrie” necklace throughout the show’s tenure. (The necklace even became a central plot point in one episode.) This trend, as all trends are wont to do, trickled out of the zeitgeist. And then it trickled back in. Name jewelry is now available in basically every jewelry format—earrings, chokers, bracelets, hair accessories—and basically every name format, too (which is really just to say, you can go to Diana initial route, or the Carrie full-name route).

And those who find themselves a bit put off by the whole wearing their name 24/7 thing can rest assured knowing a sub-iteration of the trend has re-emerged, alongside the name jewelry one. Word jewelry—accessories inscribed with various words (not necessarily names)—is as abundantly on offer as name jewelry is. You can sport your favorite curse word. Or announce how #blessed you are to the world. You can don jewelry that renders you a self-proclaimed queen. Hell, you can even wear Marc Jacob’s name in hoop earring form, if that were ever a thing you’d dreamt of.

So crack open a dictionary and remind yourself of all your favorite words. Odds are, they’re currently available in accessory form, just waiting to be sported by the likes of you.

[sc-button price=”85″ url=”https://www.shopbop.com/logo-hoop-marc-jacobs/vp/v=1/1513051330.htm” title=”Marc Jacobs The Logo Hoops”]

We weren’t kidding when we said the Marc Jacobs thing. Logomania has, clearly, found a new home.

You Heard Slogan Necklace $4.80
buy it

A necklace sure to do the talking for you.

Crystal Crush Slogan Earrings $13
buy it

For the person who always has their eye on someone.

Beauty Pendant Chain Bracelet $4.90
buy it

A bracelet that fully understands you.

Enamel Alpha Drop Earrings $42
buy it

Mix and match as you see fit.

Delicate Monogram Necklace $38
buy it

A more classic, Diana-inspired iteration of the name jewelry trend.

Kingsley Ryan Initial Stud Earrings $9.50
buy it

(My initials ;).)

Maison Irem J'Adore Necklace $155
buy it

For the shopper who took, like, one French class in college.

Alphabet Stud Earring Set $7.90
buy it

With this many letters to choose from, you could spell out veritable words on your ears.

Katie Engravable Pendant Necklace $58
buy it

Easily customized.

The M Jewelers NY The Gothic Letter K… $50
buy it

A surprisingly aughts-y take on a decidedly ’80s- and ’90s-era trend.

Initial Pendant Necklace Set $98
buy it

An initial necklace that does the layering work for you.

Loved by All Diamante Drop Earrings $6.40
buy it

Remind yourself how loved you are every time you look in the mirror.

Weirdo Slogan Necklace $4
buy it

Riverdale’s Jughead would be so proud.

Alpha Pearl Hair Pin $18
buy it

This is 2019 we’re talking about. Of course initial-adorned hair accessories are on the menu.

Welcome Home Pendant Necklace $58
buy it

Show your home state some love.

Queendom Bamboo Hoop Earrings $6.90
buy it

Brash-kitsch is our new favorite aesthetic.

Chromatic Initial Pendant Necklace $36
buy it

A particularly colorful way into the movement.

Maya Brenner Mini Letter Bracelet $200
buy it

A bracelet that accounts for all of your initials.

Dava Alpha Necklace $44
buy it

Rainbow rhinestones are never not fun.

Sassy Ring $14
buy it

A ring that just gets you.

Sugar Ditsy Necklace $15
buy it

One-third of sugar, spice and everything nice.

Shashi Love Ring $46
buy it

A particularly subtle take on a decidedly un-subtle trend.

Block Letter Monogram Necklace $38
buy it

Classic, bold and just sophisticated enough.

Kate Spade New York Mom Knows Best… $68
buy it

Because mom deserves gifts year-round—not just on Mother’s Day.

Paris Drop Earrings $38
buy it

Giving new meaning to the phrase “yes man” (or “yes woman!!”).

Blessed Pendant Bracelet $4.90
buy it

For the shopper who’s #tooblessedtobestressed.

Serafina Letter Stacker Ring $48
buy it

Buy a few, or stick to just one.

Script Nameplate $138
buy it

Make Carrie Bradshaw proud.

Follow Your Heart Hoop Earrings $5.90
buy it

Hoops sure to captivate everyone who looks your way.

Letter Monogram Bracelet $4.90
buy it

Necklaces might be the obvious way into the trend, but bracelets are just as abundant.

Acrylic Heart Pendant $58
buy it

Cute, and a little out-of-the-box.

Charmed Initial Necklace $36
buy it

A look that takes full advantage of two of 2019’s favorite trends: name jewelry and layered necklaces.

Joolz by Martha Calvo F U Huggie Set $55
buy it

Need we really justify the inclusion of this one?

Make Me Happy Pendant Necklace $3.90
buy it

A not-so-subtle reminder of where everyone in your life’s priorities should lie.

Round Signet Ring $68
buy it

Basically a graduation ring that doesn’t require an occasion.

Kristen Beaded Nameplate Necklace $98
buy it

Because the name jewelry trend isn’t all silver and gold.

Reclaimed Vintage Gold-Plated E Initial… $13
buy it

Everything’s cuter when surrounded by hearts.

Marc Jacobs Bubbly Pendant Necklace $150
buy it

A friendly neighborhood reminder than lowercase letters are cute, too.

Gorjana Luca Necklace $42
buy it

Name necklace-inspired, without saying anything at all.

Initial Charm $6
buy it

Not into donning your initials? Sport your ABCs, instead.

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Parker Necklace $242
buy it

A sweet gift to you or anyone else in need of a (decidedly on-trend) gesture of love.

Shashi Good Juju Hoops $55
buy it

Seated at the intersection of trendy camp and straight-up trend, these earrings are some of the most zeitgeist-y around.

Monogram Charm Necklace $12
buy it

In case you prefer circles to simple initials.

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Mercer Enamel… $178
buy it

The mom iterations are our absolute favorite.

Rebecca Minkoff Initial Single Stud… $7.20
buy it

Because sometimes you want to whisper your initials, not scream them.

Roxana Initial Charm Necklace $38
buy it

Almost like a dog tag, rendered for the modern age.

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Ciara Hoop… $198
buy it

A statement hoop that’s only fully revealed when you turn from side to side.

Love Charm Necklace $5.90
buy it

Yet another dose of aughts appeal, courtesy of Forever 21’s font choices.

Initial Bar Bracelet $18
buy it

Equal parts sophisticated, on-trend and low-key.

Alpha Drop Earrings $42
buy it

Amazing how far a few colorful rhinestone can go.

E Charm Necklace $3.90
buy it

A classic—and charmingly sparkly—take on the movement.

Maya Brenner Alphabet Stud Earrings $98
buy it

Perhaps the simplest way in—and the least likely to age out of the zeitgeist.

 

