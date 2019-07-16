Word and Name Jewelry Is Having a Moment, Because Carrie Bradshaw Is a Forever Fashion Icon

Scroll To See More Images

Surely it would surprise no one to hear me call name tags a necessary evil. No one wants to adorn themselves with a glorified human label—an adhesive one that ruins their outfit, no less. But. One of 2019’s most visible sartorial movements—the name jewelry trend—has called this logic into question. Maybe we don’t mind wearing glorified human labels. Maybe we enjoy adorning ourselves with our names. Maybe we like accessories that do the talking—or at least, the introducing—for us.

In its first iteration, the name jewelry trend was perhaps most iconically sported by two abject style goddesses: Carrie Bradshaw (of fictional Sex and the City fame) and Princess Diana. Diana was spotted, on many occasions, sporting a short necklace emblazoned with the letter D. And as SATC fans know well, Carrie wore a “Carrie” necklace throughout the show’s tenure. (The necklace even became a central plot point in one episode.) This trend, as all trends are wont to do, trickled out of the zeitgeist. And then it trickled back in. Name jewelry is now available in basically every jewelry format—earrings, chokers, bracelets, hair accessories—and basically every name format, too (which is really just to say, you can go to Diana initial route, or the Carrie full-name route).

And those who find themselves a bit put off by the whole wearing their name 24/7 thing can rest assured knowing a sub-iteration of the trend has re-emerged, alongside the name jewelry one. Word jewelry—accessories inscribed with various words (not necessarily names)—is as abundantly on offer as name jewelry is. You can sport your favorite curse word. Or announce how #blessed you are to the world. You can don jewelry that renders you a self-proclaimed queen. Hell, you can even wear Marc Jacob’s name in hoop earring form, if that were ever a thing you’d dreamt of.

So crack open a dictionary and remind yourself of all your favorite words. Odds are, they’re currently available in accessory form, just waiting to be sported by the likes of you.

We weren’t kidding when we said the Marc Jacobs thing. Logomania has, clearly, found a new home.

A necklace sure to do the talking for you.

For the person who always has their eye on someone.

A bracelet that fully understands you.

Mix and match as you see fit.

A more classic, Diana-inspired iteration of the name jewelry trend.

(My initials ;).)

For the shopper who took, like, one French class in college.

With this many letters to choose from, you could spell out veritable words on your ears.

Easily customized.

A surprisingly aughts-y take on a decidedly ’80s- and ’90s-era trend.

An initial necklace that does the layering work for you.

Remind yourself how loved you are every time you look in the mirror.

Riverdale’s Jughead would be so proud.

This is 2019 we’re talking about. Of course initial-adorned hair accessories are on the menu.

Show your home state some love.

Brash-kitsch is our new favorite aesthetic.

A particularly colorful way into the movement.

A bracelet that accounts for all of your initials.

Rainbow rhinestones are never not fun.

A ring that just gets you.

One-third of sugar, spice and everything nice.

A particularly subtle take on a decidedly un-subtle trend.

Classic, bold and just sophisticated enough.

Because mom deserves gifts year-round—not just on Mother’s Day.

Giving new meaning to the phrase “yes man” (or “yes woman!!”).

For the shopper who’s #tooblessedtobestressed.

Buy a few, or stick to just one.

Make Carrie Bradshaw proud.

Hoops sure to captivate everyone who looks your way.

Necklaces might be the obvious way into the trend, but bracelets are just as abundant.

Cute, and a little out-of-the-box.

A look that takes full advantage of two of 2019’s favorite trends: name jewelry and layered necklaces.

Need we really justify the inclusion of this one?

A not-so-subtle reminder of where everyone in your life’s priorities should lie.

Basically a graduation ring that doesn’t require an occasion.

Because the name jewelry trend isn’t all silver and gold.

Everything’s cuter when surrounded by hearts.

A friendly neighborhood reminder than lowercase letters are cute, too.

Name necklace-inspired, without saying anything at all.

Not into donning your initials? Sport your ABCs, instead.

A sweet gift to you or anyone else in need of a (decidedly on-trend) gesture of love.

Seated at the intersection of trendy camp and straight-up trend, these earrings are some of the most zeitgeist-y around.

In case you prefer circles to simple initials.

The mom iterations are our absolute favorite.

Because sometimes you want to whisper your initials, not scream them.

Almost like a dog tag, rendered for the modern age.

A statement hoop that’s only fully revealed when you turn from side to side.

Yet another dose of aughts appeal, courtesy of Forever 21’s font choices.

Equal parts sophisticated, on-trend and low-key.

Amazing how far a few colorful rhinestone can go.

A classic—and charmingly sparkly—take on the movement.

Perhaps the simplest way in—and the least likely to age out of the zeitgeist.

