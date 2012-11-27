You Won’t See Any Naked Models In This Year’s Pirelli Calendar, But You Will See Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima, More

Every year, the release of the annual Pirelli calendar is a pretty big event in the fashion world. Yes, the naked models might have something to do with it.

In case you’re not familiar, it’s an actual calendar that’s been distributed since 1964 by Italian tire company Pirelli to select clients and VIPs that features artfully-shot actresses and models (including Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, and Heidi Klum) wearing nothing but their birthday suits. But it’s not just gratuitous skin: The pics are known for striking a balance between innovative fashion editorials and blood-pumping sexiness.

For the 2013 edition, however, it seems the direction of the calendar is shifting, as photographer Steve McCurry took a different approach when shooting fashion’s biggest supermodels: He kept them clothed. McCurry also expanded his focus to models that aren’t just pretty faces, but also do some good, too: Each lady featured has their own philanthropic initiative.

“You can photograph nudes anywhere,” he told Style.com during the calendar’s launch in Brazil, adding: “But these models are clothed, and each of them has her own charity. They are purposeful and idealistic people.”

The 2013 line-up includes do-gooding beauties such as Karlie Kloss (who apparently can’t make a bad move even if she tried), Liya Kebebe, and a very pregnant Adriana Lima, among others.

Read on to see the first glimpses of the just-released calendar!

