Happy New Year from a Naked Lea Michele

Most people ring in the new year by drinking a glass of bubbly, spending time with friends and family, making resolutions, and doing the things they love best on New Year’s Day. For Lea Michele, that last one obviously includes posing stark naked on a wall. “Loving you so far 2017,” she posted, her long hair flowing in the breeze and her butt crack covered with an emoji.

And we thought last year was a very naked year for celebrities.

This is certainly not the first time that a star has posed naked to welcome a new year or usher out an old one. It’s looking like 2017 will be just as—if not even more—naked as the year(s) past, so buckle up and get ready for celebs of all stripes to bare it all—on Instagram, in magazines, and anywhere else they deem fit. Can’t wait!