Naked Kardashians, Plus How To Look Like Gisele

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- See Kim Kardashian naked! Wait, that’s not new… (Crushable via W Magazine)
- Alexander Wang is rumored to be doing a collaboration with Nike. Will this translate to leather running shorts? (Fashionologie)
- Christina Aguilera and hubby Jordan have reportedly split. And to think, after we published this photo of happier times just yesterday. (Just Jared)
- Cathy Horyn is always upsetting designers, while many other fashion critics tend to go the ass kissing route. When it comes to her dis of A.Wang she explains, With Alexander, hes a smart kid, I admire the business that hes built, but you have to be critical of what hes done…. I found that show boring. I may not have found other shows boring, but I found that one boring. Well, that’s not really an apology, is it? (Styleite)
- Get some of Gisele’s makeup secrets, as if that will help anyone actually look like Gisele. (Luckymag)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @rumineely just received the most beautiful dress ever from @netaporter holy crap Lack of twitpic fail.
- RT @taylorjacobsonn My all time favorite editorial is Kate Moss and Puffy shot by Annie Leibovitz for Vogue in 1999..what’s yours?? http://bit.ly/djYvQF Girl on Motor Bike, Kate Moss, French Vogue!
- RT @americanapparel Come work with us! We’re having open calls in Laval, Wrentham, and Burlington. Also, hiring in Toronto and Las Vegas. http://bit.ly/aFtt64 #backupplan?
- RT @kikilet [Kelly K. Bensimon] Just left regency hotel. Dreaming I was Eloise and living there. I think Eloise lived at The Plaza, but whatever works!
- RT @IsaacMizrahi Meeting andy cohen for breakfast. Wore sort of autumn white. What was I thinking. I like the irony of only white after labor day. Let’s get to the point, Andy Cohen = Bravo. Is there a reality show in the works?