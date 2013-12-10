The Year in Naked Dresses: The 25 Most Revealing Red Carpet Gowns of 2013

If nothing else, 2013 was the year for naked dresses in the worlds of celebrities. Cornering the market, of course, was Miley Cyrus, who showed more skin than she did wear any clothes whatsoever. From her body-hugging chainmail-inspired Marc Jacobs gown at this year’s Met Gala, to the barely-there Tupac and Biggie-covered mini she wore to the MTV European Music Awards, girl was showing off her body all year long.
But she’s not the only one who reached for the naked dress this year. There were a few other surprising contenders: Jennifer Lawrence put her hat in the ring when she wore a sheer gown from Dior’s Fall 2013 collection to a “Hunger Games” premiere in Hollywood. Other surprising turnouts: “Downton Abbey” star Michelle Dockery and squeaky-clean pop star Katy Perry.
Miley Cyrus deserves the award for the Most Naked Dress of the Year for this number she wore to the MTV European Music Awards.
Double dose of naked: Karlie Kloss (in Cushnie et Ochs) and her model friend showed off their assets on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show pink carpet.
Leave it to Kim Kardashian to show the most breast anyone has ever showed in a photo with Givenchy artistic director Riccardo Tisci, who also made her dress.
Rihanna was basically naked in this vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown at the American Music Awards.
Gwyneth Paltrow had the entire Internet abuzz when she wore this Antonio Berardi gown to the premiere of "Iron Man 3" in Hollywood.
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea encountered a wadrobe malfunction of sorts when her Dilek Hanif Couture gown, slit up to her hip bone, revealed a little more than she intended it to.
"Glee" star Naya Rivera showed off every curve in this keyhole-cut Michael Kors gown at the American Music Awards.
Katy Perry wowed in this naked Gucci gown at this year's Grammy Awards.
Model Chrissy Teigen is a big fan of naked red carpet dresses, including this backless Alexander McQueen creation.
Jennifer Lawrence pulled a naked dress moment when she steppd onto the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" wearing this gown from Dior's Fall 2013 collection.
"Thor" star Jaimie Alexander went with a classically naked dress at the launch of L'Wren Scott's collection for Banana Republic.
Selena Gomez appears to be leaving her Disney roots behind in this high-cut, entirely sheer number during her performance at the Seattle Jingle Ball.
"Downton Abbey" star Michelle Dockery showed more than a bit of side boob in this Chado Ralph Rucci gown at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Alexander was a repeat offender in this Azzaro gown at the Hollywood premiere of "Thor."
Miley Cyrus began her ongoing sartorial relationship with Marc Jacobs in this body-hugging full-length gown, which she wore to this year's punk-themed Met Gala.
We're not sure you can technically call this a dress, but it's surely naked. This is what Lady Gaga wore to her pre-album listening party in Berlin.
Las Vegas-based dance singer D'Manti wore practically nothing at this year's Grammy Awards.
The Recording Academy asked artists to tone down the nudity on this year's Grammys red carpet, an instruction Kelly Rowland clearly did not abide by.
Halle Berry appeared on "The Jay Leno Show" earlier this year wearing this plunging back mini-dress.
Kim Kardashian showed all her assets again while out and about in New York City.
Anna Kendrick showed more than just a little bit of skin in this Elie Saab gown with sheer cutouts galore.
Katharine McPhee wore a plunging Theory by Theyskens dress to this year's Golden Globe Awards, complete with thigh-high slit.
Ever the one to show off her svelte frame, Chrissy Teigen attended Miami's Swim Fashion Week in this two-piece number.
At the 2013 NewNowNext Awards, Azealia Banks wore this bondage-inspired creation.
