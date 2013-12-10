The Year in Naked Dresses: The 25 Most Revealing Red Carpet Gowns of 2013

If nothing else, 2013 was the year for naked dresses in the worlds of celebrities. Cornering the market, of course, was Miley Cyrus, who showed more skin than she did wear any clothes whatsoever. From her body-hugging chainmail-inspired Marc Jacobs gown at this year’s Met Gala, to the barely-there Tupac and Biggie-covered mini she wore to the MTV European Music Awards, girl was showing off her body all year long.

But she’s not the only one who reached for the naked dress this year. There were a few other surprising contenders: Jennifer Lawrence put her hat in the ring when she wore a sheer gown from Dior’s Fall 2013 collection to a “Hunger Games” premiere in Hollywood. Other surprising turnouts: “Downton Abbey” star Michelle Dockery and squeaky-clean pop star Katy Perry.

