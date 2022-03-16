6 Celeb-Inspired Naked Dresses You’ll Actually Want To Wear In Public

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one thing that red carpet style and Instagram fashion have in common, it’s that the naked dress trend is the look to be photographed in right now. The goal of a naked dress (besides going viral) is to leave very little to the imagination—sheer fabric, a tight silhouette and shimmery details are all necessary elements to achieve the look. Despite the naked dress being a recurring feature in celeb thirst traps and awards show “best dressed” lists, every time a new version of the dress is worn, it instantly becomes a moment.

While the recurring virality of this trend can obviously be attributed to its revealing nature, the naked dress also seems to come in endless versions. Solid neutrals, sheer glitter and mesh florals are some of the many naked dress options on the market. Regardless of which style you wear, your body will be the main event so it’s important to find a version of the dress that feels like you. Looking to your favorite celebs is a great place to start for inspiration.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen naked dresses gracing some of the hottest bodies in Hollywood. Megan Fox wore a glittery version to the 2021 VMAs, Kourtney Kardashian took the look internationally on a recent trip to Italy and Zendaya wore a nude hue to the 2021 Venice film festival. Most notably, Rihanna recently bumped the trend up to the next level when she added the naked dress to her incredible collection of maternity looks.

At this point, we’ve all probably double-tapped or saved some version of naked dress inspiration—the only problem is figuring out how to execute the look yourself. Without a full glam team or the grace of photoshoot lighting, wearing a sheer dress can feel incredibly daunting.

In order to minimize the stress of wearing a naked dress, I’ve decided to scour the internet for truly wearable versions. These options come in varying degrees of revealing which means that you can be the judge of what occasions you feel comfortable wearing them for. A few occasions I would personally rock a naked dress include: a hot beach vacation, an “all eyes on me” birthday party or a sexy anniversary dinner. Naked dresses look incredible when paired with nude heels, sparkly earrings and a statement bag—but above all, the best accessory to pair with a naked dress is confidence.

Keep reading for the best wearable naked dress picks that guarantee you’ll be the center of attention (in a good way).

Asymmetric Mesh Mini Dress

This semi-sheer mesh dress will take you from beach-to-night. The ridged seams automatically add an elongating shape to your body and the fabric is just sheer enough that you can have a lace lingerie set show through.

Blue Angel Tulle Midi Dress

This bodycon dress comes has ombre shading that acts as body contouring so you’ll look instantly snatched. The material is stretchy so you’ll feel comfortable wearing this dress all night long.

Shimmer Tank Dress

I love that this SKIMS tank dress gives you the vampire effect (which is obviously when your skin glitters in the sun). The dress comes in four shades and in sizes XXS-4X.

Almira Midi Dress

The nude color of this dress will give the illusion of bare skin if the shade is close to your skin tone. The material itself isn’t sheer but you’ll have plenty of opportunity to show some skin with the oblique cut out.

Follie Gown

This ruched dress by Michael Costello x REVOLVE is partially lined so you’ll be able to strategically have a sheer moment. The style of this dress is more formal so it’s perfect for a special occasion where you’ll want lots of attention.

Plus Sheer Knit Scoop Neck Maxi

This sheer knit maxi dress is super versatile and can be layered over a swimsuit, lingerie set or even another slip dress. It comes in black and blue color options and is available in plus sizes XL-XXXL.