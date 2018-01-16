The 55 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Pictures of All Time

It’s hard not to have a healthy obsession with a few celebrities in the age of the internet. But naked celebrities? That takes it to a whole other level.
The public has had a thing for naked celebs since long before the dawn of the internet age, but social media has definitely taken celebrity nudes to the next level. Almost every day there’s a new (very) public photo to gawk at that shows a star in various forms of undress—and we’re not talking about the poor stars whose personal pics get leaked. There a ton of celebs who love posting naked photos on Instagram for all to see.
Obviously, many make headlines for their sexed-up posts (Kim Kardashian‘s nude curves, Amber Rose‘s topless shenanigans, Rihanna’s naked ass), while others don’t get quite as much public attention—but they definitely captured ours.
Here are the 55 most naked celebrity Instagram photos we’ve come across in our social media travels.
A version of this article was originally published in December 2014.
Kim Kardashian's first nude selfie of 2018
Kim Kardashian is often credited as the OG trendsetter for the nude selfie.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Rita Ora welcomes the new year
Rita Ora celebrated 2018 with this nude photo on Instagram.
Photo:
ritaora/Instagram
Rickey Martin naked, too
It's not just female celebs who strip down. Ricky Martin posted this nude photo in early January 2018.
Photo:
ricky_martin/Instagram
The selfie that started a feud
In March 2016, Kim Kardashian posted this sexually-charged very naked photo that started a Twitter war between the reality star, Chloe Moretz, Bette Midler, and Piers Morgan.
Photo:
Instagram/@KimKardashian
The topless shot
"As a women I Embrace my flaws and I’m comfortable in my own skin,” Mel B wrote in December 2016. “Might as well im gonna be in it for the rest of my life, I’m the kinda girl that has absolutely no desire to fit in, ladies we gotta love the skin we are in.” For good measure, she added the hashtag “#feelinmyself.”
Photo:
Instagram/@officialmelb
The 'You probably don't know her, but she looks good naked' selfie
Instagram hot-girl Demi Rose didn't earn her 2.5 million followers for nothing.
Photo:
Instagram/@DemiRose
The gratuitous bathtub shot
One more from Ariel Winter.
Photo:
Instagram/@arielwinter
The hot bikini in the mirror
Kylie Jenner wouldn't be Kylie Jenner if she didn't post things like this.
Photo:
Instagram/@kyliejenner
The sexy car pic
Photo:
Instagram/@kyliejenner
The 'Oh, so that's your ass' photo
Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day lets her followers get VERY intimate.
Photo:
Instagram/@aubreyoday
The 'liberated' naked photo
During the aforementioned feud, Kim Kardashian posted another nude snap, and captioned it "liberated."
Photo:
Instagram/@KimKardashian
The 'Happy birthday to me' photo
Insta model Marilyn Hue wants to celebrate. Naked.
Photo:
Instagram/@marilynhue
The 'Damnnnn, Gigi Hadid looks good naked' 'Vogue' cover
In February 2016, Gigi Hadid posted a hot-as-hell naked photo of her Vogue Paris cover.
Photo:
Instagram/@gigihadid
The naked 8-ball photo
Amber Rose is the queen of the raunchy naked photo, as evidenced by this one on the pool table, with her ass on full display.
Photo:
Instagram/@amberrose
Coco Austin's naked ass Instagram
We call it an "OMG photo" because that's exactly what we said when we saw it. The reality star, who is Ice-T's wife, captioned this gem: "Dedicate this pic to my fitness app and it's also one of Ice's favorites. ...Yes, the nipples are blurred out..you can get my fitness app by searching "Coco's Workout World" in iTunes for iphones.. Later this year it will come out for Android." Good to know.
Photo:
Instagram/@coco
Kim Kardashian's ass-in-a-white-bathing-suit picture
Just when we thought Kim Kardashian might consider taking a break from the porn-style selfies after having her daughter North, she posted this gem in October 2013. Needless to say, it caused something of a stir.
Photo:
Instagram/@KimKardashian
Kim Kardashian's totally naked pic
Kim Kardashian also posted this outtake from her British GQ shoot, with the caption, "#BritishGQ Styled by Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele, Hair by Serge Normant, MakeUp by Jeanine Lobell." Styled?!
Photo:
Instagram/@KimKardashian
The 'Can't look away' photo
Seriously, it's impossible.
Photo:
Instagram/@Boutine
Nicki Minaj's exposed boobs-and-no-bra picture
Nicki Minaj typically gets noticed for her crazy hair and wild outfits, but in September 2013 she had the brilliant idea of wearing an extra-cropped Moschino jacket mostly unbuttoned sans bra. The worst-slash-best part? The rapper not only posted the pic to Instagram, but decided to wear it during an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show.
Photo:
Instagram/@NickiMinaj
Rihanna's 'Thanks for the boots, Prada!' picture.
Lest you thought the humble thank-you note was a thing of the past, behold the above photo, which was posted to Rihanna's Instagram in March 2013. The snap was a thank you message to Miuccia Prada for designing a pair of custom thigh-high boots for the singer, which she was thrilled about, as evidenced by the naked-ass photo’s accompanying text: “Gotcha bitch tip toeing on my marble flo’!!! Sick ass custom Prada boots! Miuccia you RULE!!! Thank you.” And thank you, Rihanna.
Photo:
Instagram/@BadGalRiri
Miley's 'Wrecking Ball' picture
Photo:
Instagram/@MileyCyrus
Heidi Klum's 'I'm still hot at 40—I swear!' picture.
How sly, Heidi Klum: posting a seemingly innocent Instagram photo at the beach with a cute little sand smiley face on your stomach. Wait, what are those things at the bottom? Oh right, your bare breasts.
Photo:
Instagram/@HeidiKlum
Naya Rivera's insane boob job picture
Naya Rivera posted an Instagram photo of herself and now ex-fiancé Big Sean in March 2014. It wouldn’t be all that different from your standard, run-of-the-mill narcissism we’ve all grown accustomed to seeing on social media, except for the fact that the Glee star suddenly had massive boobs.
Photo:
Instagram/@NayaRivera
Aubrey O'Day's 'A shirt around the waist is an outfit' pic
In 2013, Aubrey O'Day donned a flannel around her waist, a pair of boots—and nothing else.
Photo:
Instagram/@aubreyoday
Aubrey O'Day's 'Good morning world' photo
Aubrey O'Day also posted this gem in March 2014, with the caption, "Morning. cereal and... " Indeed.
Photo:
Instagram/@aubreyoday
The 'Um, is that thing real?' photo
Insta hot-girl Ines Helene had commenters asking that very question.
Photo:
Instagram/@Ini.Helen
Lady Gaga's 'Artpop' preview picture
Before her very naked V magazine cover surfaced, the same photo of Lady Gaga appeared on Instagram in a pic posted by photography duo Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, who shot the pop star for the magazine's cover. “Get ready world for our pics of @ladygaga for @vmagazine !kisses iv #artpop,” the pic was captioned.
Photo:
Instagram/inezvinoodh
Kylie Jenner's slightly inappropriate pic
In March 2014, Kylie Jenner posted this photo of her and her friends in skimpy bikinis.
Photo:
@kyliejenner/Instagram
Eva Marie's bikini photo
E!'s reality hit Total Divas is about the women of the WWE, so it shouldn't be too shocking that they love posting semi-naked pics to Instagram.
Photo:
Instagram/@natalieevamarie
The Kylie and Kim face off in the same bikini photo
Anyone else sick of seeing the Kardashian family in their bikinis on Instagram? In March 2014, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of her black swimsuit, and her older sis Kim Kardashian posted her body in the same black suit a few days later. Competition much?
Photo:
Instagram/@kyliejenner and @kimkardashian
Adrienne Curry's casually naked pic
You may remember Adrienne Curry from her early-2000s win on America's Next Model and a few other reality shows, but she's also been known to post very revealing body shots to Instagram. This one was captioned, "Taking a break from cleaning&laundry2 enjoy the simple pleasures..purrs&flesh!"
Photo:
Instagram/@adriennecurry
Anastasia Ashley's white bathing suit photo
Kim K. isn't the only one who can post naked ass shots in a white bathing suit—pro surfer Anastasia Ashley posted a similar pic around the same time (and generally loves to show her body on Instagram).
Photo:
Instagram/@AnastasiaAshley
Selena Gomez's wrapped in curtains photo
It appears Selena Gomez really wanted to show off her bod on Insta, but needed to find a, uh, tasteful way to do it.
Photo:
Instagram/@selenagomez
The 'Coffee Anyone?' photo
Insta model Alyssa Arce really wants to know. Without clothes.
Photo:
Instagam/@AlyssaArce
Kesha's ass photo
In October 2013, Kesha posted this NSFW photo of her bare ass in a thong, prompting many media outlets to label her a Miley Cyrus wannabe.
Photo:
Instagram/@iiswhoiis
Paulina Gretzky's bikini shot
Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky's daughter is hot—and knows it. Paulina Gretzky's social media accounts are filled with semi-naked photos, and this one is no exception.
Photo:
Instagram/@paulinagretzky
Miley Cyrus's bath shot
Miley Cyrus definitely isn't afraid of posting NSFW photos... and this one is no different. This photo of the singer was taken by her BFF Cheyne Thomas. Talk about invasion of privacy... but Cyrus definitely doesn't seem to mind.
Photo:
Instagram / @mileycyrus
Kendall Jenner's waist-down photo
As evidenced by the many photos above, the Kardashains are huge fans of showing a little skin on social media. Kendall Jenner proves to be no different, posting this photo on Instagram with the caption "road trippin like." Note the precariously perched toy car on her ass.
Photo:
Instagram/ @kendalljenner
Rihanna's cleavage pic
If you're posting a photo of nothing but your boobs, you're just asking for attention... right Rihanna? I guess she doesn't call herself "bad" for nothing!
Photo:
Instagram/ @badgalriri
Nicki Minaj's lounging lingerie pic
Ass out, boobs out, everything out! Nicki Minaj posted this photo of herself casually lounging on a white feathered carpet in barely there lingerie and gold-and-white heels.
Photo:
Instagram / @nickiminaj
Kylie Jenner's sexy bikini selfie
Kylie Jenner is almost as big of a fan of selfies as her older sister Kim—and she definitely doesn't shy away from a sexy bikini selfie. The youngest Kardashian has become notorious for her provocative social media accounts and age-inappropriate selfies. Case in point above.
Photo:
Instagram/@kyliejenner
Gigi Hadid's naked couple photo
Budding supermodel Gigi Hadid posted this photo of herself and her now-ex musician boyfriend Cody Simpson to Instagram. This photo was taken for the Towel Series by Mario Testino and is definitely steamy.
Photo:
Instagram/ @gigihadid
Aubrey O'day's Santa photo
Celebs love finding new ways of hiding the downstairs goods. Winner for most creative: Aubrey O'Day with her strategically placed Santa hat.
Photo:
Instagram/ @aubreyoday
Lady Gaga's doggie/boobie pic
For some reason, celebs think adding a puppy to a naked selfie makes it less NSFW. This isn't really true, but you can't deny that Lady Gaga's dog looks adorable here—even if he is cuddling up to her naked boobs.
Photo:
Instagram/ @ladygaga
Amber Rose's barely there lingerie photo
Amber Rose definitely isn't afraid of sexuality and fills her Instagram with sexy pics. She captioned this photo "U guys love slut shaming Huh? Good. I feed off that shit. #HowtobeAbadBitch." Bad bitch you are, Amber.
Photo:
Instagram / @amberrose
Chelsea Handler's bare butt shot
Well, that's interesting, Chelsea Handler. When the comedian posted this photo of her exposed rear end, it wasn't the first time she challenged Instagram's nudity policies—she had previously posted another photo of her naked ass side by side Kim K's Paper mag cover. She definitely isn't afraid of a little nudity or a little controversy.
Photo:
Instagram / @chelseahandler
Miley Cyrus's pasties photo
If you can't show nipple on Instagram, cover them with pasties, as modeled by Miley Cyrus. Surprisingly, she is actually more clothed than usual in this shot—but she's definitely not leaving much to the imagination. P.S. The double "Js" are for Joan Jett... not a marijuana reference.
Photo:
Instagram / @mileycyrus
Rihanna's naked Esquire pic
Rihanna posted a series of photos from her spread with Esquire magazine, all of which feature her posing almost totally naked. Her jeans aren't really serving their purpose here—may we suggest a belt, Riri?
Photo:
Instagram / @badgalriri
Adrianne Curry's totally naked pic
The original Top Model has kept herself relevant by keeping her Instagram feed full of sexy pics sans clothes. Her use of a men's sneaker to cover her lady parts is something we haven't seen before. Points for creativity, Adrianne!
Photo:
Instagram / @adriannecurry
Charlotte McKinney's skimpy bikini photo
Charlotte Mckinney definitely flaunts what she's got. This teeny-tiny bikini reveals some serious side boob and a whole lot of skin.
Photo:
Instagram / @charlottemckinney
Miley Cyrus's nip-slip snap
We aren't really sure what's going on this photo, but we do know that we're seeing a little nip, despite Miley Cyrus' editing attempts.
Photo:
Instagram/ @mileycyrus
Kim Kardashain's naked ass on 'Paper' magazine's cover
Kim Kardashian's Paper magazine spread was perhaps the raciest thing to hit pop culture since her sex tape. The rest of the photos in the spread are even more NSFW than this bum shot, but Kim chose to Instagram this internet-breaking photo.
Photo:
Instagram / @kimkardashian
Chrissy Teigen's sexy granny panties photo
Chrissy Teigen, despite her granny panties, still looks extremely sexy (and extremely NSFW) in this topless, legs-spread photo. She captioned the photo, "Tried to think of something witty but basically just painting myself in makeup and wearing granny panties." At least she owns the fact that she's posting a sexy selfie just to post a sexy selfie.
Photo:
Instagram / @chrissyteigen
Paris Hilton's nothing-but-shoes photo
Paris Hilton, reality star turned female DJ, posted this photo to Instagram. She has absolutely nothing on except a pair of killer heels and a head full of extensions.
Photo:
Instagram / @ParisHilton
Kendall Jenner's topless, exposed underwear photo
Celebs are huge fans of showing off their #calvins, and Kendall Jenner is definitely doing that in this photo. We spy a little underboob and a whole lot of underwear.
Photo:
Instagram / @kendalljenner