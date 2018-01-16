The 55 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Pictures of All Time

It’s hard not to have a healthy obsession with a few celebrities in the age of the internet. But naked celebrities? That takes it to a whole other level.

The public has had a thing for naked celebs since long before the dawn of the internet age, but social media has definitely taken celebrity nudes to the next level. Almost every day there’s a new (very) public photo to gawk at that shows a star in various forms of undress—and we’re not talking about the poor stars whose personal pics get leaked. There a ton of celebs who love posting naked photos on Instagram for all to see.

Obviously, many make headlines for their sexed-up posts (Kim Kardashian‘s nude curves, Amber Rose‘s topless shenanigans, Rihanna’s naked ass), while others don’t get quite as much public attention—but they definitely captured ours.

Here are the 55 most naked celebrity Instagram photos we’ve come across in our social media travels.

A version of this article was originally published in December 2014.