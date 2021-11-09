Naked By Parade Is Here To Serve As Your (Stylish) Second Skin

Scroll To See More Images

Fuchsia. Sunny yellow. Minty green. These are just some of the shades of Parade undies currently taking up space in my underwear drawer—and I wear them any chance I get. That said, there are days when only a pair of nude underwear will do for whatever I’m wearing, so I have to stray from my Parade faves and wear something else instead. Not anymore, though! With the debut of Naked By Parade, the brand is finally launching a collection of nudes—and of course, the range is unmatched.

Two years in the making, this collection had to be completely perfected before the Parade team dared to let it drop. Fans of their underwear (available in sizes up to 3XL) live and die for their technicolor drops, so they knew any range of Parade nudes couldn’t disappoint. There had to be something for everyone!

So, they turned to celebrity makeup artist Fatimot Isadare to pick her brain on her most-requested foundation shades. From there, building a collection of colors became much easier. The range drops in shades Naked 1-7, with Naked 1 being the deepest and Naked 7 being the lightest.

And of course, the underwear is made in Parade’s signature Universal Fabric, so it’s the perfect slippery-soft texture to wear underneath absolutely everything. Shoppers can choose from thongs, briefs and boyshorts, or the brand’s all-new tank tops, which retail for $24.

A devout Parade shopper myself, I can’t wait to try out their new tanks and figure out where I fall on the Naked 1-7 color range. Nothing feels better than finding your perfect match! Below, read on for a peek at every single shade, and shop it all on the Parade site now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Naked High Rise Brief in Naked 1

Kicking off this gorgeous array, the deepest shade of all: rich Naked 1.

Naked Scoop Neck Tank in Naked 2

Naked 2 is for deep skin tones somewhere in between shades Naked 1 and 3.

Naked High Rise Brief in Naked 3

Moving into the mid-toned hues, Naked 3 has a slightly pinky undertone.

Naked High Rise Brief in Naked 4

And of course, Naked 4 is a bit lighter and more terracotta-toned than Naked 3.

Naked Hip Hugger in Naked 5

Jumping a few shades lighter, Naked 5 is for light-medium skin tones.

Naked Hip Hugger in Naked 6

If Naked 7 feels a little too cool-toned for your skin, Naked 6 should be a perfect match.

Naked Hip Hugger in Naked 7

If you’re the palest in your friend group, chances are you’re shade Naked 7.