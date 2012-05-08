Nail It: The Most Popular Spring Colors From The Runway To Your Nail Polish

If there’s one thing that I think I can comfortably disclose about our office it’s that we’re addicted to two things. One being nail art spanning simple traditional colors to crazy designs. And two, seeing an amazing style strut down the runway. There’s just nothing like either of them, for real.

Although we’re not completely keen on the idea of matching your nails to your outfit (a little variation does go a long way), we can’t help but notice the major parallels between some of the coolest nail polish colors and some of the most popular trends seen on the runway for the season. If there’s one key thing to remember for this spring, it’s to shed your black and grey clothes and opt for a bright and cheerful palette.

What better way to do this than by rocking some poppy and flirty colors on your nails! We really can’t think of one (plus we’re just addicted with all these fun new colors for spring!) Click through the slideshow to check out this season’s top trends and coolest colors for your wardrobe or your fingers.

Want to share your own spring nail art? Register as a user to upload your own photos on your profile page!