Nail Art Expert Miss Pop Fills Us In On Her Retro Summer Style

If there’s one thing better than summer itself, it’s undoubtedly summer weekends.

Whether your plans include hopping in the car for a quick getaway, heading to the beach with friends, or simply staying put, there’s nothing better than those two blissful days off.

However, although we’re technically off the clock on weekends, it’s a given that we still want to look our best. That said, we decided to catch up with a number of designers, bloggers and fashion industry pros to get the scoop about what weekend style means to them. Next up: Nail art expert Miss Pop, who gave us the lowdown about how she interprets her style and beauty looks during hot summer weekends!

StyleCaster: How would you describe your signature summer weekend look both fashion-wise and beauty-wise?

Miss Pop: I jokingly call my style “back to the future”—a nod to the past and a nod to the now. I like to create a retro look full of bold colors and prints that still incorporates current trends to amp up classic styles. Right now I’m all about adding spiky, studded jewelry to full-skirted ‘50s style dresses. And oh man, if they only had holographic sandals back in the day, too!

Of course, since nails are my favorite accessory, to match all that shimmer, I’ve been bejeweling my toes too with metallic gold and silver polish. Plus, I line my bottom lash with silver so my eyes have extra twinkle too. I’m not exactly an au natural kind of girl, so especially in the summer when my usual make up just melts right off, a little sweat proof glam beauty makes me feel done up.

Regardless of your destination, what are three beauty products you never leave home without?

Hairspray, red lipstick (in the summer I trade out my classic matte shade for something sheerer) and a tinted sunscreen for my face like CoverGirl Smoothers BB Cream that’s light enough for summer, but still gives my pasty skin the protection it needs.

What’s the last thing you bought that you’re psyched to debut this summer?

During a crazy downpour, I ducked into Topshop to kill some time until the rain let up and wound up spotting something irresistibly sparkly: Mirror. Daisy. Earrings. The description feels like a missing verse from the “Sound Of Music’s” “My Favorite Things.” I’ve worn them almost every day since because mirror is a metallic that goes with everything, it picks any color up in its reflection.

Be honest: What type of packer are you?

The night before a trip, I’ll take an hour to pack and I waaaay overdo it. I like to bring two outfits per day of vacation. Whatever I wear all day in the summer sun, I like to shed for a fresh dress for dinner. And don’t forget the most important accessory/impractical thing to travel with: a giant, glamorous sun hat….or two. And don’t even ask how much nail polish I bring to paint up my pals too! So, my luggage is ridic—I’d be the first to admit it.

What’s one move girls should ditch from our typical weekday routines during summer weekends?

The rules are there are no rules …. I think summer is all about doing what’s comfortable. So, if wearing pumps on the beach (like the Empress of Lucite makes you feel good, well, then go for it!

As for me, I give up my black liquid eyeliner during the day. Cat eyes can easily make anyone look feral with a single sweat bead streak. Besides, who needs liner when you’ve got sunnies on?!

What’s your absolute favorite thing about summer weekends?

My birthday is June 21, the first day of summer, so I was born biased. Summer is totally my favorite season. And I love to get away from sizzling heat in the city with good ol’ fashioned road trips! Even if it’s just a beach escape for the day, there’s nothing I look forward to more than piling my friends in the car, rolling down the windows and turning up the jams!