Naeem Khan Creates New “Timeless” Collection for HSN

Last night, fashion designer Naeem Khan celebrated the launch of his HSN Timeless Collection, a “simple, but glamorous” departure from the highly-intricate, detailed, and fabulous dresses the Indian-born designer is known for. In an effort to “get glam to the masses,” the Timeless Collection will feature more classic, basic silhouettes (though nonetheless fabulous), available in sizes 0-24, with the most expensive item coming in at around $450. With sequined party frocks, cropped satin jackets and one-shoulder tops, Timeless recalls all of the glitz of ’80s fashion, but updated for the sleek, contemporary woman.

The line is actually produced in the same Indian factory as Khan’s famously ornate main line. The Khan household is no stranger to HSN; his wife, Ranjana, has been designing and selling colorful, festive jewelry and accessories through the outlet for the past year.

Here are some of our favorites looks from the new collection: