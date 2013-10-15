Naeem Khan’s Debut Bridal Collection: All The Dreamy Dresses

New York Bridal Week is currently wrapping up here in the big city, and there are plenty of major designers presenting collections dripping in lace, embroidery, and tulle fit for a princess. But one of the most notable ones is Naeem Khan, who showed his first-ever bridal collection this weekend.

Khan’s collection stands out amongst the rest if for no other reason than it’s a Fall/Winter 2014 line rather than the traditional Spring/Summer dresses being shown by everyone else. The collection includes plenty of ribbon appliqués in floral-deco motifs, crystal beading in architectural shapes, and handmade flowers that seem to have a life of their own.

