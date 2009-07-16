Nacho Figueras’ Acting Debut: Gossip Girls, Celebrate!

So, so excelenté: The highly syndicated Argentinian model, world-renowned polo player, and Manhattan man-about-town Nacho Figueras is about to be the next Gossip Girl crush on the show’s fall premiere episode.

For starters, he has continually shown off his exotic face and sculpted, athletic bod for Ralph Lauren’s Polo Fragrances, from Polo to Polo Black to Polo Blue. He carries the brand’s classic crisp, clean cut, and timeless look in the Black Label and Holiday ’08 campaigns as well. And don’t you just want to run your fingers through his hair?

Nacho (if only we were on a first name basis…sigh) spends the remainder of his time playing for the Argentine BlackWatch Polo Team, hence the fit physique.

This should remain an unknown detail, but according to WWD, Figueras had been following the show with his wife…lucky lady. There was no need to worry about acting lessons here, even though Figueras did say it’s more difficult to act than play polo (he appears as himself.)

If he does stay on for a more regular role, will this hunk-o-man be suave and debonair enough to officially steer Serena away from longtime on-and-off love Dan Humphrey? Or will Georgina swoop in and dig her talons into him, tangling him in her endless web of crazy? Let’s cross our fingers that the latter does not happen.

The first episode and Figueras’ debut performance airs on September 14…don’t miss out…xoxo.