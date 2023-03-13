‘Naatu Naatu’ Lyrics Are ‘A Story Within A Story’ In ‘RRR’—Read The English Translation Here

Scroll To See More Images

Sweeping up every awards show. RRR is sweeping the world with the addictive and trancelike song “Naatu Naatu.” If you’re like us, you might be wondering what “Naatu Naatu” lyrics are in English.

The official RRR synopsis reads: “A tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After their journey, they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s.” The award-winning film stars Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR (aka, N. T. Rama Rao Jr) as Komaram Bheem, the two former foes team up together to rescue a girl who was kidnapped by British colonial rule. “Naatu Naatu” pops up during a very intense dance-off scene between the two men and the English folks. The song already won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and became the first song from an Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

So, if you want to dance and sing along with “Naatu Naatu” here are what the lyrics mean.

What does “Naatu Naatu” lyrics mean?

What does “Naatu Naatu” lyrics mean? The lyrics of Naatu Naatu correspond to the passionate dances that Alluri and Komaram do during the sequence against the British at a lawn party.

“Yes for the audience this is a song, this is a dancing scene,” said director S.S. Rajamouli to Vanity Fair. “But for the story, it’s actually a fighting scene. In the scene, “It moves into a kind of competition” and it’s “a story within a story.”

M. M. Keeravani, the song’s composer, told The New York Times about the overall meaning of the pulsing song. “I think the biggest achievement for me was incorporating how the song comes into the film, without breaking the narrative,” he noted. “That’s why this particular time signature and beat is selected for this song,” he said, referring to the rollicking 6/8 tempo.

“Naatu means raw and rustic,” Chandrabose said. He grew up in a small village in Telangana, a Telugu-speaking state whose capital, Hyderabad, is the home base for Tollywood. “Everything I wrote in the song is from my childhood memories of my life and my parents. That’s why I created it very fast,” he said.

Rajamouli also praised Prem Rakshith who choreographed the dance sequences. “He knows their style, exactly what their body language is. He exactly knows what their fans expect out of them,” Rajamouli says. Further, revealing that Rakshit had a very difficult job with “Naatu Naatu” “because both the actors have to dance together, each of them has their own style, but he has to find a style which will suit both of them.” The director wanted a dancing style that won’t be complicated “because I also wanted him to figure out steps that people would like to do for themselves.” So the steps had to be “nice, not too difficult, and it should suit the style of both actors.”

He also expanded to Variety, “When I envisioned the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song while both of them (the actors) are great dancers, I didn’t want the steps to be so complicated that people can’t do it. It should be like any two people — whether it be friends, mother and daughter, father and son, two brothers or two sisters — would see it and feel like, ‘Let’s try this.’ And they did; millions and millions of people were trying to do the steps and posting on it. It became such a big phenomenon when we released the song, and it clearly (increased) public interest in the film.”

If you’re entranced by the virality of the dance, no worries because director S.S. Rajamouli watches it constantly too. “I must have seen this song many, many, many, many times, not just on the editing table. Even after the release, I sometimes watch it on YouTube or will go to the streaming platforms and watch the song again.”

“Naatu Naatu” English Lyrics

Here are “Naatu Naatu” lyrics English Translation via The Times of India.

[Verse 1]

Like the lead dancer dancing at a local goddess’s festival

Like an aggressive bull jumping in the dust of the fields

Like the main dancer dancing at the festival of a local goddess

Like playing with the stick while wearing wooden slippers

Like a bunch of young boys gathering in the shade of a banyan tree

Like eating a roti jowar with a chilli.

Listen to my song. Listen to my song.

Listen to my song.

[Chorus]

Naatu Naatu Naatu, Crazy Naatu.

Naatu Naatu Naatu. Wild Naatu.

Naatu like a green chili.

Naatu like a sharp dagger.

[Verse 2]

Like beating a drum that makes your heart beat faster

Like the shrill voice of a bird that can ring your ears

Like singing a song that can make your fingers snap to the beat

Like the wild dance when there’s a fast beat

Like the dance that makes your body sweat

Listen to my song. Listen to my song.

Listen to my song.

[Chorus]

Naatu Naatu Naatu. Crazy Naatu.

Naatu Naatu Naatu. Wild Naatu.

Naatu like a green chili.

Naatu like a sharp dagger.

Dance so that the blood in your body

[Verse 3]

Jump violently which will shake the earth

The life force inside of you should dance with joy

So jump until the dust rises in the air. Naatu Naatu Naatu.

“Naatu Naatu” Romanized Lyrics

Here are “Naatu Naatu” Romanized Lyrics via Times of India

[Verse 1]

Poleramma Jatharalo, Potharaju Ooginattu,

Polamgattu Dhummulona, Potla Gittha Dhookinattu,

Poleramma Jatharalo, Potharaju Ooginattu,

Kirruseppulu Esukoni, Karrasamu Sesianattu,

Marrisettu Needalona, Kurragumpu Koodinattu,

Yerrajonna Rottelona, Mirapathokku Kalipinattu,

Na Pata Soodu, Na Pata Soodu,

Na Pata Soodu,

[Chorus]

Natu Natu Natu, Natu Natu Natu Veera Natu,

Natu Natu Natu, Natu Natu Natu Oora Natu,

[Verse 2]

Natu Natu Natu Pachi Mirapalaga, Picha Natu,

Natu Natu Natu Vichu Katthi Laga, Verri Natu,

Gundeladhiri Poyela, Dandanakara Moginattu,

Sevulu Sillu Padelaga, Keesu Pitta Koosinattu,

Yelu Sitikalesela Yavaram Saginattu,

Kalu Sindhu Thokkela, Dhummaram Reginattu,

Vollu Sematapattela, Veerangam Sesinattu,

[Chorus]

Na Pata Soodu, Na Pata Soodu,

Na Pata Soodu, Natu Natu Natu, Natu Natu Natu Veera Natu,

Natu Natu Natu, Natu Natu Natu Oora Natu,

Natu Natu Natu Gadda Paralaga, Chedda Natu,

Natu Natu Natu Ukkapotha Laga, Thikka Natu,

Bhoomi Dhaddharillela, Vontiloni Ragathamantha,

Rankelesi Yegirela Yesero Yakayeki, Natu Natu Natu Vaha Yesko,

Are Dhummu Dhummu Dhulipela, Lopalunna Panamantha,

Dumuku Dumuku Ladela, Dhookero Sarasari Natu Natu Natu, Natu

“Naatu Naatu” Telugu lyrics

Here are “Naatu Naatu” lyrics in Telulgu via Genius.

[Verse 1]

పొలంగట్టు దుమ్ములోన పోట్లగిత్త దూకినట్టు

పోలేరమ్మ జాతరలో పోతరాజు ఊగినట్టు

కిర్రు సెప్పులేసుకొని, కర్రసాము సేసినట్టు

మర్రిసెట్టు నీడలోన, కుర్రగుంపు కూడినట్టు

ఎర్రజొన్న రొట్టెలోన, మిరపతొక్కు కలిపినట్టు

నా పాట సూడు

నా పాట సూడు

నా పాట సూడు

[Chorus]

నాటు నాటు నాటు, నాటు నాటు నాటు వీర నాటు

నాటు నాటు నాటు, నాటు నాటు నాటు ఊర నాటు

నాటు నాటు నాటు, పచ్చి మిరపలాగ పిచ్చ నాటు

నాటు నాటు నాటు, విచ్చు కత్తిలాగ వెర్రి నాటు

[Verse 2]

గుండెలదిరిపోయేలా, డండనకర మోగినట్టు

సెవులు సిల్లు పడేలాగ, కీసుపిట్ట కూసినట్టు

ఏలు సిటికలేసేలా, యవ్వారం సాగినట్టు

కాలు సిందు తొక్కేలా, దుమ్మారం రేగినట్టు

ఒల్లు సెమట పట్టేలా, వీరంగం సేసినట్టు

నా పాట సూడు

నా పాట సూడు

నా పాట సూడు

[Chorus]

నాటు నాటు నాటు, నాటు నాటు నాటు వీర నాటు

నాటు నాటు నాటు, నాటు నాటు నాటు ఊర నాటు

నాటు నాటు నాటు, గడ్డపారలాగ చెడ్డ నాటు

నాటు నాటు నాటు, ఉక్కపోతలాగ తిక్క నాటు

[Breakdown]

భూమి దద్దరిల్లేలా, ఒంటిలోని రగతమంతా

రంకెలేసి ఎగిరేలా, ఏసేయ్ రో ఎకాఎకీ

నాటు నాటు నాటో

వాహా

ఏస్కో

అరె దుమ్ము దుమ్ము దులిపేలా

లోపలున్న పానమంతా, డుముకు డుముకులాడే

దూకెయ్ రా సరాసరి

నాటు నాటు నాటు

నాటు

డింకీచక

నాటు

నాటు నాటు నాటు

నాటు నాటు నాటు

హే, అది

డింక్కనకర క్కనకర

క్కనకర, నకర, నకర

నకర, నకర, నకర, నకర

