‘N SYNC Secretly Dropped a New Album Today!

Guys, this is serious: ‘N Sync seems to have taken a page from Beyoncé‘s playbook and shocked us all by releasing a new album with zero marketing, fanfare, or teasers.

Okay fine, it’s not exactly new material, but rather a hefty two-disc time capsule compilation called The Essential ‘NSYNC, and it’s available today—but it’s already sold out on Amazon.

Also, it seems the band members didn’t know that their label—Sony’s Legacy Records—was even planning the album, as evidenced by Lance Bass‘ tweet below.

I love when the record label doesn't even tell you they are releasing a new 'NSYNC album tomorrow ! #TheyCare pic.twitter.com/8gWZ8OwqxX — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) July 28, 2014

If it seems random that the label would debut a collection from the former boy band, here’s some clarity: Exactly 14 years ago today, the boys—Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Bass—landed their only Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with “It’s Gonna Be Me,” which topped the charts for two weeks.

So yeah, still a little random but obviously thrilling for ’90s enthusiasts. One tiny kvetch: We’re not quite sure tracks like “The Lion Sleeps” and “Trashin’ the Camp” can be considered essential ‘N Sync tracks—even to fans like us—but hey, we’ll take it.

Check out the full track list below, and let us know if you’re planning to buy the compilation!

