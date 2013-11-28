Find Out What Kind of Wine You Are According to Your Myers-Briggs Profile



Pretty much everyone has taken a Myers-Briggs personality exam at one point in their life—whether for a job, or for fun with friends. Here’s how it works: The test ultimately assigns you four letters which best to describes who you are, and how you interact with the world. It is broken down into four main categories that best describe the dimensions of your personality.

Extravert or Introvert: Do you prefer interacting with the outside world or tend to turn to your inward world?

Sensing or Intuition: Do you often take in information as you see it, or do you prefer to interpret it or translate it into something with meaning?

Thinking or Feeling: When it comes to making decisions, do you look at logic and rationale or do you prefer to take into account the others involved and the details of the situation?

Judging or Perceiving: When it comes to processing information with the outside world, do you typically go with your gut instinct or do you keep yourself open to other options?

Now, thanks to the very awesome team at Vinolovers there is a wine chart specific to your Myers-Briggs profile.

Key: E (Extraversion) or I (Introversion); S (Sensing) or N (INtuition); T (Thinking) or F (Feeling); J (Judging) or P (Perceiving)

ISTJ – California Chardonnay

ISFJ – Pinot Grigio

INFJ – Cabernet Franc

INTJ – Chianti

ISTP – Malbec

ISFP – Pinot Noir

INFP – Riesling

INTP – Grenache

ESTP – Sauvignon Blanc

ESFP – Sangria

ENFP – Champagne

ENTP – Shiraz/Syrah

ESTJ – Cabernet Sauvignon

ESFJ – Merlot

ENFJ – Rose

ENTJ – Nebbiolo

Head over to glossi.com to take the test and see the meaning of the results.

MORE:

The Top 25 Wine Blogs

Top 25 Travel Blogs