What Scary Halloween Monster You Are, Based On Your Myers-Briggs Type

Well, we are deep into the Spooky Season, and you’ve gathered around my, uh, large cauldron (?) for one express purpose. What if I told you I had a list of all—that’s right, all of em!—the Myers-Briggs types as Halloween monsters? After all, what could be ~spookier~ than self awareness? And what is a truer form of knowing oneself than the kind that comes from being assigned to one of 16 possible MBTI creatures of the night?

Halloween is the perfect time to look within and make plans with your inner monster. Should you spend your October 31st building your own best friend out of spare parts, howling at the moon or biting your neighbors?* There’s literally endless (16) paths and only one way to find out which one is yours.

Crows begin to flock all around us, while other seasonally appropriate creatures do their various things as I unfold my scroll (dusty tome? Ancient text? Use your imagination) of personality test-based soothsayings. I have looked deep into your consciousness and assigned you a dark and wonderful Halloween monster based on my findings. The question is: Are you brave enough to read on?

*DISCLAIMER: Please do NOT bite your neighbors, regardless of what your Myers-Briggs Halloween monster is.

ENTJ: Dracula

You’re charismatic, domineering and are known to collect followers. Capes and castles are definitely suited to your aesthetic, and God help anyone who disturbs your fucking slumber.

INTJ: Dr. Frankenstein

You’re happiest when you’re locked in your lab doing experiments, reading dusty tomes or anything else that doesn’t involve directly engaging with people. You’re also never happier than when you get to point out that, technically, you are Frankenstein and the other one is your monster.

ENTP: Werewolf

It’s hard to predict what form you’re going to be in at any given time—you’ve definitely been described as a “wild card” before, and randomly becoming a different species definitely qualifies as that. It’s always a toss-up, whether you’re gonna be chilling with your pack or going all lone wolf for the night. But either way, you’re pretty comfortable in various states of undress and you’re always ready to spend a weekend in the woods.

INTP: Mummy

You’re pretty happy getting to ruminate in your sarcophagus, pondering any mistakes you made while ruling over Ancient Egypt and contemplating how you can do better the next time someone activates your cursed scarab amulet and brings your reign of terror back upon the waking world.

ENFJ: The Headless Horseman

Sure, there’s your history as an animal lover and your zest for getting into the spirit of #thotautumn, but above all else, you’re the Headless Horseman because of your irrepressible love of Teaching Someone a Lesson.

INFJ: Frankenstein’s Monster

You’re big on internal processing and not big on talking. Spend a lot of time reflecting on all the personality traits you’ve picked up and stitched on, and also can we talk about the record-breaking levels of existential dread??

INFP: Sheet Ghost

You’re hard to spot when you want to be. A big lover of nostalgia and melancholy, you’ve definitely been described as either floaty or vague.

ESTJ: Zombie

Look: Above all else, you love getting out of the house, meeting new people and organizing a crowd with a singular mission—and isn’t that just what a zombie is?

ISTJ: Killer Robot

You’re pragmatic, great with objectively assessing situations, and you love when you can neatly carry out one of your prefabricated functions. You also have more gadgets on you at all times than anyone could possibly imagine.

ESTP: Boogeyman

You’ve put a lot of effort into Spreading Your Brand, and you rely pretty much 95% on your reputation preceding you. However, you’re also never opposed to jumping out at someone and shouting, “Boo!” if it comes down to it.

ISTP: Invisible Man

You will defy definition at every turn, eavesdrop on every conversation you can and will absolutely never stop using your pathological ambiguity to get away with bits.

ESFJ: Unfinished Business Ghost

Okay, I know I, technically, already did ghosts, but this is specific. Look deep within yourself. You know there are some things on your to-do list tonight that you’d defy death to get done.

ISFJ: Little Green Man

You’re famously elusive, leaving behind only rumors that you’ve ever appeared at a function, and you have a hard time showing up to take credit for the work you do (meaning it usually gets blamed on a weather balloon).

ESFP: Killer Clown

Look, above all else, you’re an entertainer. And whether the outlet is doing capers for the crowds at a circus, or, yeah, sure, appearing at the edge of the woods with a chainsaw and suddenly breaking into a run, you’re going to do what you do best: COMMIT.

ISFP: Swamp Thing

You love nothing more than getting all cozy in the swamp that you’ve painstakingly curated to fit your aesthetic, and you will scare away as many horny teens as it takes to achieve maximum coziness.

ENFP: Banshee

You’ve probably heard that you spend life floating a few feet above reality, but in this case it’s more like… swooping. You’re also pretty vocal about your feelings, including in particular these very strong feelings you have that people should know exactly when they’re going to die, and they’re best off hearing it from your haunting screams.