The New Year’s Resolution You Should Really Keep, Based on Your Myers-Briggs Type

Scroll To See More Images

As we reach the end of the December we’ve finished most of our festive, yet obligatory, holiday tasks. Presents have been bought, travel has been booked, rambling uncles have been listened to about how birds are spying on us for the government, etc. All that’s left, really, is to figure out what our Myers-Briggs types’ New Year’s resolutions are.

What promise to ourselves (or more realistically people on Instagram) are we going to make this year? “Do I just stop drinking soda again?” I can hear you asking yourself. “If I even have to think about promising to go to a gym I will absolutely cry,” says someone else in a voice that sounds suspiciously like mine.

Never fear! This last task of the holidays has been taken care of, all thanks to me and the Myers-Briggs! There’s no need to sweat your intentions for 2020 because we at the Institute For Extremely Serious Personality Science have all the answers. So stop trying to pick between your usual five go-tos and get back to sipping champagne and finding someone to kiss at midnight. We’ve got you covered.

Your New Year’s Resolution, According to Your Myers-Briggs Type

ESFJ

Resolve to go do something with your friends, WITHOUT TAKING A SINGLE PHOTO TO PROVE THAT IT HAPPENED.

ENFJ

Resolve to carve out a little alone time every week. Cooking a meal, journaling or even taking a walk with yourself will remind you that being alone isn’t the worst thing that could possibly happen.

INFJ

Do more things that don’t accomplish any part of your agenda. Reread a book or watch a garbage TV show with friends. Intentionality is one of your biggest strong suits but you’re allowed to take a break from your mission of self improvement.

ENFP

Resolve not to put off boring, stressful tasks. Every month, do something unglamorous but necessary, like going to the dentist or getting your oil changed. I guarantee it’ll feel better than avoiding it for seven months and sweating whenever you think about it.

INFP

Finish one journal this year, I’m begging you.

INTJ

Resolve to make a list about the things you like about your loved ones and then make sure you tell them. If it’s too hard to Speak the Mushy Words, then put them in a card or a letter—just treat your loved ones to a little peak inside that hard, hard INTJ clamshell every once in a while.

ENTP

Resolve to do more sincere things. Write a nice letter to your mom or watch a movie that makes you feel something. It’s not good for your skeleton to be in banter mode 24/7.

INTP

Try to finish more of the projects you start and see if six finished things feel better than 120 partial pursuits.

ESTJ

Resolve to do things someone else’s way every once in a while. At the very least, your loved ones will feel like you trust their competence and best case you might even learn something!

ISTJ

This might seem like a nightmare scenario, but try going on at least one day trip with friends or your SO, without doing any research or planning beforehand.

ISTP

Resolve to actually following through on more friend coffee dates and get-togethers, even when it seems so inconvenient you could die. I promise that having a community to support you is worth putting on a jacket sometimes.

ESFP

Practice doing things you love without any audience at all—and yes, this includes Instagram.

ENTJ

Just for shits and giggles, try taking a passive role in some group dynamics and see what they come up with. It might lessen your chances of having a heart attack at 35.

ISFJ

Resolve to figuring out what self-care actually means for you this year. Take one day a week, or even an hour, to think about what you want and what would make you happy, regardless of anyone else’s needs. You’re a person, too, after all!

ISFP

Resolve to developing a healthier relationship with criticism. Notes on things can actually be useful and not, as it may feel, a whole attack on everything you are as a human being.

ESTP

Resolve to spending a little more time savoring moments (even if that sounds unbearably boring) and less time sprinting through experiences all day long.