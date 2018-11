Name: Myea Hoskey

Agency: Major Model Management

Hometown: New York

New York Citcy Neighborhood: Brooklyn, New York

Most Incredible Model Moment: It has to be my shoot for Fabulosity by Kimora Lee for CosmoGirl! magazine.

Favorite Designer Icon: Roberto Cavalli

Favorite Photographer You’ve Worked With: Sharone Poole

Describe your uniform: Anything comfortable! I love exotic colors!