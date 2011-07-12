My Workout Session With The Woman Who Gave Rihanna That Bod!

A couple of weeks back, StyleCaster associate editor Alyssa Vingan and I had the pleasure of working out with a true industry fitness legend, celebrity trainer Ary Nuez. Most girls would give anything for even a few personal tips and tricks from the woman responsible for Rihanna’s ripped body, but we actually got the privilege of a full 45 minute, one-on-one training session with Ary in her at-home studio.

Three days later, my body was still in massive amounts of pain and that was just from a “mini sess.” Needless to say, there’s a reason why Ri, as Ary refers to her, is in such great shape. “I hate going to the gym and doing it the old-fashioned way. I hate anything that’s too straightforward, too routine, too familiar. I get bored really, really quickly,” Rihanna explained in the April issue of Vogue. Well, Ary’s workouts are anything but straightforward and boring.

She uses innovative and unconventional equipment to give you a unique experience every time think inversion tables, ankle resistance bands, and RealRyder bikes. If you haven’t heard of these stationary bikes, then imagine a spinning bike on steroids. Ary told us that Rihanna actually keeps two of them in her home so that Ary can “suffer” with her.



As you can tell from the slideshow above, I took a lot of amazing fitness knowledge away from my time spent with Ary, but the most important thing I learned was about form. She explained, “ Never forget this acronym: HHAA. If you forget, just laugh HHAA. Your head should always be over your heart, your abs over your ass. If you can’t remember that, then remember this: If you think with your head and not with your heart, then you’ll make a smarter decision, and whatever you put into your abs will show up in your ass.” Pure genius! Click through for even more insightful tips from Ary Nuez.

Rihanna Photo: Vogue, April 2011