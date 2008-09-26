My West Coast Style Advice

Once upon a time, on one of my many trips to LA, I met a very fashionable girl over dumplings. I immediately noticed her sleek Helmut Lang arm candy and made a note to self: Girl from LA with cool style. Keep in touch!!! As if it wasn’t enough to be blessed with chicness, she also mentioned her coveted gig as a publicist with Paramount Home Entertainment. Cool girl, cool style, cool job; so refreshing.

And so the email thread began. With some back-and-forth, I realized that I was dead-on. My new friend, Milady (pronounced Méhl-ah-dee, if your curious) Flores was bursting with styling tips, insider shopping scoops, and even sighted The Lover dvd cover as a visual of the woven hat she would wear with a specific well-thought-out look she was crafting. Milady was more than happy to share with me a few things she is currently obsessing about (a Chanel boucle riding jacket, her search for the perfect pipe skirt) and I was excited to see these Acne jeans made the cut. The only way I could even suggest for you to buy another pair of high waist, skin-tight jeans is if they happen to come with a detail like these. I’m guessing that you might not already happen to have a pair with hook and eye details down the sides… or do you?

Milady, thanks for the style advice all the way from the west coast! This won’t be the last post from my LA connection.