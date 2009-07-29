My Top 5 Fave Sites…in the last 5 minutes

I’m in dire need of an inspiration boost so, I scoured a few of my favorite blogs and these are the winners.

Brilliantly sculptured clothing from Rad by Rad Hourani on Jak & Jil above.

Feels Like White Lightening just took a cross country road trip and she’s busy uploading images from her adventures. Can’t wait to see what kind of trouble she got into. PS. Welcome home! Come see us soon!

Fashion Toast gets personal with a sneak peek at her lingerie collection. Pretty, and all of it is surprisingly affordable.

A Shaded View of Fashion gets an exclusive of ‘Triad’ by Rene Habermacher. Steamy.

The lovely ladies at Quiksilver Women invade my apartment. Here’s proof.