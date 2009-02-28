My Spring Recessionista Shoe Wardrobe

Being the official StyleCaster “girl about town” takes a toll in more ways than one–but the one I’ll be addressing today, dear readers, is the extreme wear and tear the job brings to my feet. Namely, my shoes. Pounding the nighttime pavement from party to party does quite a number on the shoes. This is why I’ve become somewhat of an expert in recent years on chic, stylish pairs that won’t break the bank. Because really, who wants to buy a $950 pair of (insert ludicrously expensive designer’s name here) shoes that I’ll ruin during their first late-night foray into the cave-like depths of Beatrice or the sloppy, drink-spilling environs of Southside? Not I, my darlings.

This talent of searching out the best, least expensive shoes is rather fortunate, especially in these times of economic downturn, so I thought I’d share it with you. Here, the four pairs of shoes I’ll be stocking my wardrobe with for the upcoming warmer months of spring and beyond. And all for under $200. You’re welcome.

Clockwise, from top left: Aldo Hurren shoe, $110, at aldoshoes.com; Chinese Laundry Bounty shoe, $130, at piperlime.com; Dani Black Bolo flat, $165, at daniblack.com; Jeffrey Campbell Crosshatch platform, $198, at urbanoutfitters.com