Never Look Bad in Your Clothes Again With This New Fashion App

We’ve all been there: You’re dying to wear that strapless dress hanging in your roommate’s closet or the tailored trousers you bought on a whim, but the fit is all wrong. This frustrating scenario, which often leads you to curse the curves you’ve been blessed with, might seem totally avoidable.

Enter My Shape Stylist, an app that analyzes your personal measurements and features, giving you the scoop on what shape you are, what pieces flatter you, and what ones you should avoid at all costs! Even better, the body shape advice and the style advice for tops is completely free.

There’s a small fee for other garment advice, but in an attempt to make style advice available to everyone, the fee is small—we’re talking cup-of-coffee small.

Not only does the app offer up invaluable advice, it is beautifully designed with named illustrations of garment styles so it’s easy to refer to, any time you need.

My Shape Stylish is available in the app store now for all iOS7 iPhones, iPod Touches and iPads.