My Nighttime Beauty Secret….Revealed

If you haven’t noticed by now, my nighttime event schedule is….hectic, to say the least. On an average week, I’ll have 7-8 parties to go to right after a full work day (averaging about two per night, four nights a week). This pace tends to leave me a bit wilted halfway through the week, due to the effects of too much smiling/champagne-swigging/mindless cocktail chatter and not enough sleep. This means that by the time Wednesday night rolls around, I’m looking less like a glowy Gwyneth Paltrow and more like Courtney Love. Love on the morning after a meth binge, that is. Yes, my skin definitely needs some serious help after the wear and tear I put it through.

That’s why I was so enthused about my discovery of Bobbi Brown’s cult-favorite Shimmer Brick compact, an all-purpose bronzer/highlighter/blusher that my fashion assistant, Janice Chou, introduced me to during one of my frantic last-minute raids of her makeup bag. Let me tell you, the stuff has a cult following for good reason–with just a few strokes of a big powder brush, it makes one’s skin instantly shimmery, golden, dewy, and contoured. It transforms my overworked mid-week haggardness into a look worthy of J. Lo herself.

The best news? Bobbi Brown is finally coming out with a second shade of this miracle product just in time for the holiday party season, called Copper Diamond. It’s a limited-edition shade for now, but I’m hoping that with enough of a fan base, Brown will have no other choice than to make it a permanent part of her roster. So click and buy ladies–I promise you won’t regret it.

Bobbi Brown Copper Diamond Shimmer Brick compact, $40, at bobbibrown.com