My Love for Zac Efron Cannot Be Contained

Zac Efron’s whirlwind New York tour began with a stint as host of SNL this past Saturday. The dreamy Disney star showed off his buff biceps and protruding pecs in a fitted t-shirt and blazer, and above is a collage that I fashioned from the highlights of his opening monologue. Please note the work that went into this, as I had to watch the clip on hulu nearly 50 times just so I could grab the stills that best illustrate Zac’s perfect usage of Fosse-esque choreography and jazz hands.