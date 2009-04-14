StyleCaster
Share

My Love for Zac Efron Cannot Be Contained

What's hot
StyleCaster

My Love for Zac Efron Cannot Be Contained

Rachel
by

Zac Efron’s whirlwind New York tour began with a stint as host of SNL this past Saturday. The dreamy Disney star showed off his buff biceps and protruding pecs in a fitted t-shirt and blazer, and above is a collage that I fashioned from the highlights of his opening monologue. Please note the work that went into this, as I had to watch the clip on hulu nearly 50 times just so I could grab the stills that best illustrate Zac’s perfect usage of Fosse-esque choreography and jazz hands.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share