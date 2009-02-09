My List of Grammy Moments

Here’s my top ten list of times I said, “Ohmigodnoway!” during the Grammy’s:

10. Paul McCartney’s stuffed Siberian husky resting on his amp.

9. Chris Martin of Coldplay calling his band, “the limestone of rock—a little softer, but just as charming” after they received the Grammy for best rock album. (Ohmigod he’s adorable…)

8. Katy Perry literally arriving in a banana. (Ohmigodohmigodohmigod!)

7. Lil’Wayne’s tribute performance to his hometown in New Orleans before shifting gears when he, Robin Thicke, Allen Toussaint and Terence Blanchard finished the performance of “Tie My Hands” with a full band jazz version of the song. (Ohmigod what just happened?!)

6. My friend Jane burning the “break and bake” cookies after we tried to bake them on a pie tin. (Oh gawd no!)

5. The Jonas Brothers performing alongside music legend Stevie Wonder. Also having the Jonas Brothers punctuate their song lyrics with, “C’mon Stevie! Show ‘em what you got!” (Ohmigod, shouldn’t the Jonas Brothers be calling him Mr. Wonder?)

4. Al Green’s phenomenal vocals singing, “Let’s Stay Together” with Justin Timberlake and And Boys II Men on back up vocals. And Keith Urban on guitar. (Ohmigod, is Justin Timberlake on retainer for emergency performances?)

3. After an altercation the night before, Chris Brown and Rihanna both opting out of their performance for the night. (Oh. Mi. God. No. Way.)

2. Jennifer Hudson’s powerful version of, “You Pulled Me Through” backed up by a full gospel choir.

1. Radiohead. (O.M.F.G.)