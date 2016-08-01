StyleCaster
Please Enjoy These Photos of Gorgeous Models Posing in Hotel Rooms

by
Los Angeles–based photographer Aladdin Ishmael travels and works with models for a living—so a coffee table book that combines the two was a natural next step. My Hotel Room, which debuts this October, features 200 pages of creative, evocative photos that Ishmael took of various models in cities all over the world.

“The idea came to me three years ago,” says Ishmael. “I found myself jet-lagged and lying awake in a hotel room one night. I realized I could use this time to work on a project that combines my love for strong women and hotels and have fun while doing it.”

“I always had a strong connection to the female energy,” adds Ishmael. “So photographing models in beautiful hotel rooms around the world was a natural fit.” Ahead, click through 11 photos to get a sneak peek of what the book includes.

1 of 11

Miquela Voz at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney

Photo: Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Cassandra Scott-Finn / Hair by Fern Madden / Makeup by Jess Chapman

Jacqueline Dantas at the Hotel Cesar Park in Rio de Janeiro

Photo: Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Paulo Zelenka / Hair and makeup by Jesus Lopes

Alla Grogorjeva at Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan

Photo: Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Dinalva Barros / Hair by Laura Valsecchi / Makeup by Chiara Cima

Sofia Reising at La Suite Hotel in Rio de Janeiro

Photo: Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Paulo Zelenka / Hair and makeup by Mary Saavedra

Brooke Durrant at the Four Seasons in Sydney

Photo: Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Cassandra Scott-Finn / Hair by Keiren Street / Makeup by Jess Chapman

Cornelia Tat at the Bristol Hotel in Vienna

Photo: Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Dinalva Barros / Hair by Alex Moser / Makeup by Dirk Nebel

Janaina Nilson at Le Suite Hotel in Rio de Janeiro

Photo: Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Paulo Zelenka / Hair and makeup by Jesus Lopes

Julia Lescova at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas

Photo: Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Kelly Brown / Hair and makeup by Blondie

Sin Jung at the Ritz-Carlton in Singapore

Photo: Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Dinalva Barros / Hair by Andrea Claire / Makeup by Andrea Claire

Brooke Durrant at the Four Seasons in Sydney

Photo: Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Cassandra Scott-Finn / Hair by Keiren Street / Makeup by Jess Chapman

Mariana Klangova at the Paris Hotel in Prague

Photo: Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Dinalva Barros / Hair and makeup by Sylvie Hadziefendic

