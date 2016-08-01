Please Enjoy These Photos of Gorgeous Models Posing in Hotel Rooms

Los Angeles–based photographer Aladdin Ishmael travels and works with models for a living—so a coffee table book that combines the two was a natural next step. My Hotel Room, which debuts this October, features 200 pages of creative, evocative photos that Ishmael took of various models in cities all over the world.
“The idea came to me three years ago,” says Ishmael. “I found myself jet-lagged and lying awake in a hotel room one night. I realized I could use this time to work on a project that combines my love for strong women and hotels and have fun while doing it.”
“I always had a strong connection to the female energy,” adds Ishmael. “So photographing models in beautiful hotel rooms around the world was a natural fit.” Ahead, click through 11 photos to get a sneak peek of what the book includes.
Miquela Voz at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney
Photo:
Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Cassandra Scott-Finn / Hair by Fern Madden / Makeup by Jess Chapman
Jacqueline Dantas at the Hotel Cesar Park in Rio de Janeiro
Photo:
Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Paulo Zelenka / Hair and makeup by Jesus Lopes
Alla Grogorjeva at Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan
Photo:
Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Dinalva Barros / Hair by Laura Valsecchi / Makeup by Chiara Cima
Sofia Reising at La Suite Hotel in Rio de Janeiro
Photo:
Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Paulo Zelenka / Hair and makeup by Mary Saavedra
Brooke Durrant at the Four Seasons in Sydney
Photo:
Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Cassandra Scott-Finn / Hair by Keiren Street / Makeup by Jess Chapman
Cornelia Tat at the Bristol Hotel in Vienna
Photo:
Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Dinalva Barros / Hair by Alex Moser / Makeup by Dirk Nebel
Janaina Nilson at Le Suite Hotel in Rio de Janeiro
Photo:
Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Paulo Zelenka / Hair and makeup by Jesus Lopes
Julia Lescova at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas
Photo:
Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Kelly Brown / Hair and makeup by Blondie
Sin Jung at the Ritz-Carlton in Singapore
Photo:
Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Dinalva Barros / Hair by Andrea Claire / Makeup by Andrea Claire
Brooke Durrant at the Four Seasons in Sydney
Photo:
Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Cassandra Scott-Finn / Hair by Keiren Street / Makeup by Jess Chapman
Mariana Klangova at the Paris Hotel in Prague
Photo:
Aladdin Ishmael / Styled by Dinalva Barros / Hair and makeup by Sylvie Hadziefendic