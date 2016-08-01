Please Enjoy These Photos of Gorgeous Models Posing in Hotel Rooms

Los Angeles–based photographer Aladdin Ishmael travels and works with models for a living—so a coffee table book that combines the two was a natural next step. My Hotel Room, which debuts this October, features 200 pages of creative, evocative photos that Ishmael took of various models in cities all over the world.

“The idea came to me three years ago,” says Ishmael. “I found myself jet-lagged and lying awake in a hotel room one night. I realized I could use this time to work on a project that combines my love for strong women and hotels and have fun while doing it.”

“I always had a strong connection to the female energy,” adds Ishmael. “So photographing models in beautiful hotel rooms around the world was a natural fit.” Ahead, click through 11 photos to get a sneak peek of what the book includes.